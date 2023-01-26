ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

East Brunswick Magnet defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Girls basketball recap

Camila Garcia recorded 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals to propel East Brunswick Magnet over Woodbridge Magnet 31-28 in East Brunswick. Tied at six after the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (9-10) took a 12-10 lead into halftime. Each side notched four points in the third before East Brunswick Magnet did enough in the fourth outscoring Woodbridge Magnet 15-14.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: El leads the way for East Brunswick over Edison

Tamea El led all scorers with 23 points to lead East Brunswick to a 64-59 victory over Edison in Edison. Annie Nezaria added 15 points, while Brooke Motusesky scored 13 for East Brunswick (9-9). Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 20 points, while Trista Whitney added 12 points. Edison created...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Matthew Scerbo Jr. led the way for Phillipsburg with 16 points and four assists in its 45-43 win over Somerville in Phillipsburg. Ameer Herran added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Phillipsburg, which outscored Somervile 37-29 after the first quarter. Andrew Martin chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Gavin Craig called 17 points for Somerville followed by Brady Scheier with 14 points.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Somerville tops Union to stop 3-game losing streak

Kari LaCanna had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Somerville to a 36-22 win over Union in Union. Charlotte Taylor tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals while Emily Kolodziej grabbed seven rebounds for Somerville (10-8), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Nicole Rinaldi pulled down five rebounds.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Riverside outlasts New Egypt in OT

Kahree Morris-Jones finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Jashir Bridges tallied 18 points as Riverside outlasted New Egypt 72-58 in overtime in Riverside. Matteo McLean produced 15 points and Zaire Ali-Lewis grabbed six rebounds for Riverside (10-8). Connor Stillwell led all scorers with 28 points for...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Eli, Paulsboro point to another wrestling banner

Jordon Eli was just looking to survive. Instead, the Paulsboro senior turned a dire predicament in the waning seconds of the third period into a stirring win that helped propel the red Raiders to a 33-21 win at Haddonfield. The win maintained a Paulsboro Colonial Conference win streak that dates back to 2011.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Bowling: Results from the fist annual Battle at Bristol Tournament

Howell girls bowling, Burlington Township boys bowling, each won the Battle at Bristol at Bristol Pike Lanes in Pennsylvania this past weekend. Each team, nine boys teams and seven girls teams, bowled three games. The top six boys teams moved into the Baker playoffs while the top four girls teams advanced.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Is Rutgers an NCAA Tournament lock? What 1 bracketologist said as regular season hits final month

Brad Wachtel is hesitant to use the word “lock” to describe where any program stands in the NCAA Tournament picture, especially before the calendar has flipped to February. There are too many variables at play — devastating injuries, catastrophic losses, sudden collapses and stunning rises — that can shift the trajectory of the final month of the campaign.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Some of N.J.’s top football recruits reunited at Rutgers on Tuesday, contemplate staying home

Among the large group of recruits who visited Rutgers on Tuesday when the men’s basketball team blew out the Penn State Nittany Lions, 65-45, were multiple blue chips who played together on the same youth football team in Newark. Jaylen McClain, a four-star junior defensive back at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, played wide receiver, defensive end, and cornerback as a youth, while Kaj Sanders, a physical, four-star athlete from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, played running back and linebacker back then.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy