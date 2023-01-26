Read full article on original website
Dayton blows past Koinonia - boys basketball recap
Lujuan Quinones led all scorers with 22 points to lead Dayton to a 70-44 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Jaydon Alicea added 12 points for Dayton (7-10). Jacob Hodges led Koinonia (5-12) with 21 points, while Noe Lopez totaled 13 points in the loss. Dayton led 28-27 at the half...
Passaic Charter defeats Belleville - Girls basketball recap
Na’Tori Postell scored 21 points to lead Passaic Charter past Belleville 40-24 in Belleville. A solid first half propelled Passaic Charter (13-4), leading 30-8 at halftime. Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia added nine points while Kamora Holmes had seven. Belleville dropped to 10-5. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18...
Girls basketball: Perth Amboy Magnet pulls away from Piscataway Magnet
Jalena Santiago poured in 27 points to help Perth Amboy Magnet pull away for a 56-30 win over Piscataway Maget in Piscataway. Amanda Batista tallied 15 points while Arlette Batista had 12 for Perth Amboy Magnet (13-2), which won its seventh game in a row. Matti Miller led Piscataway Magnet...
Boys basketball: Dickerson leads Nottingham to victory over Bridgewater-Raritan
JP Dickerson led all scorers with 23 points to lead Nottingham to a 56-39 home victory over Bridgewater-Raritan. Dom Raymond added 11 points for Nottingham (13-6). Johnny Magner led Bridgewater-Raritan (5-13) with 14 points. Nottingham closed out the game strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal the...
East Brunswick Magnet defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia recorded 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals to propel East Brunswick Magnet over Woodbridge Magnet 31-28 in East Brunswick. Tied at six after the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (9-10) took a 12-10 lead into halftime. Each side notched four points in the third before East Brunswick Magnet did enough in the fourth outscoring Woodbridge Magnet 15-14.
South Plainfield defeats Montgomery - Girls basketball recap
Stella Sweeney recorded 19 points and eight rebounds to lead South Plainfield past Montgomery 53-26 in Skillman. South Plainfield (10-9) jumped out to a 30-18 lead at halftime before outscoring Montgomery 23-8 in the second half. South Plainfield also held Montgomery (2-17) scoreless in the fourth quarter. Emily Davis also...
Girls basketball: Somerville tops Union to stop 3-game losing streak
Kari LaCanna had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Somerville to a 36-22 win over Union in Union. Charlotte Taylor tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals while Emily Kolodziej grabbed seven rebounds for Somerville (10-8), which stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Nicole Rinaldi pulled down five rebounds.
J.P. Stevens beats Timothy Christian - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Peters bucketed 27 points as J.P. Stevens topped Timothy Christian, 63-45, in Edison. Varun Panjeti also scored 13 points, Aurko Sarkar added nine, and Neilay Maloo chipped in with six on a pair of 3-pointers in the win. J.P. Stevens (8-11) outscored TC 23-10 in the second quarter to take a 36-24 lead at halftime.
Girls basketball: Marchesani drops 33 pts. as Saddle Brook ousts Garfield
Ella Marchesani exploded for 33 points as Saddle Brook ousted Garfield 41-32 in Garfield. Saddle Brook (14-4), which has won five of its last six games, jumped out to a 27-13 lead at the half. Irma Sanchez led Garfield (9-10) with 24 points and 23 rebounds while Ny’jai Mixon chipped...
Weehawken defeats Lyndhurst - Boys basketball recap
All five of Weehawken’s starters scored double figures as it defeated Lyndhurst 84-62 and clinched at least a tie for the NJIC National Division title. Jack Gobel led the way with 18 points. Falling behind 21-13 at the end of the first quarter, Weehawken (15-3) turned things around in...
Girls basketball: Poser leads Ranney to victory over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge)
Haley Poser led all scorers with 18 points to lead Ranney to a 56-24 victory over Calvary Christian in Old Bridge. Katie Renaud and Sarah Hughes added nine points a piece for Ranney (9-7). Raegan Fogarty led Calvary Christian (8-10) with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals. Ranney created...
Snyder defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap
Javaeh Agosto recorded 18 points, five assists, and five steals to lead Snyder past BelovED Charter 37-26 in Jersey City and secure its second win of the season. Snyder (2-18) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before sporting a nine-point lead at halftime. Snyder went on to outscore BelovED Charter 18-16 in the second half.
High Point over Kittatinny - Boyd basketball recap
Max Miller starred for High Point with 22 points in its 44-40 win over Kittatinny in Wantage. Brayden Franko added 12 points, including three three-pointers, for High Point, which closed out the game with a 17-15 fourth quarter. Connor Logan led Kittatinny with 15 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
Smith’s double-double leads Hanover Park past Parsippany Hills- Boys Basketball recap
Chris Smith scored 22 points with 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Hanover Park to a 67-45 win over Parsippany Hills in East Hanover. John Karpinski had 16 points and seven assists for Hanover Park (9-9), which led by eight at halftime before outscoring Parsippany Hills 20-9 in the third quarter. Alex Reyes added nine points in the win.
Mendham overcomes slow start to top Morris Knolls for 6th straight victory
A Mendham team that was playing with exceptional precision at both ends of the floor throughout most of January, seemed to have forgotten to pack that recipe along with its uniforms en route to Rockaway. The Minutemen uncharacteristically committed three turnovers in the first three minutes and watched Morris Knolls...
Phillipsburg over Somerville - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Scerbo Jr. led the way for Phillipsburg with 16 points and four assists in its 45-43 win over Somerville in Phillipsburg. Ameer Herran added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Phillipsburg, which outscored Somervile 37-29 after the first quarter. Andrew Martin chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Gavin Craig called 17 points for Somerville followed by Brady Scheier with 14 points.
Boys Basketball: Lodi tops Paterson Charter at home (PHOTOS)
Three players scored in double figures to help Lodi defeat Paterson Charter, 48-33, in Lodi. Ermal Kuci led the way with 13 points, Will Ndio netted 12 points, and Josue Chicas poured in 11 more points for Lodi, which improved to 13-4 on the season. Lodi led 22-15 at halftime.
Ridgewood rallies past Paramus Catholic- Boys Ice Hockey recap
A.J. LoSauro scored two goals to lead Ridgewood to a 4-2 win over Paramus Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Joseph Foglia and Jack Sherman each had a goal and an assist for Ridgewood (13-6-1), which rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit. LoSauro cut it to 2-1 before the end of the first, before Sherman tied it up in the second. LoSauro gave his team the lead in the third.
No. 20 Morris Knolls-Hills ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Martinez had a goal and an assist for Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it tied Rumson-Fair Haven 2-2 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Martinez got Morris Knolls-Hills (8-4-3) on the board in the second period before Nik Doumas scored a power-play goal to tie things up for the Bulldogs (6-6-5). Owen Hogan put Rumson-Fair Haven up 2-1 in the third before Tommy Ryerson netted one to earn the tie for the Golden Eagles.
