ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

George Soros’ ideological empire will outlive him

By Matt Palumbo
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mfuc_0kSiqqJZ00

George Soros is 92 years old, and time itself is set to end his reign as the world’s biggest living influencer of politics.

But his agenda and its backing will survive him. Soros explained in an essay titled “My Philanthropy” published in the New York Review of Books in 2011, that “Having decided that the Open Society Foundations should survive me, I have done my best to prepare them for my absence. But it would contradict my belief that all human constructs are flawed if I had fully succeeded. Therefore, I bequeath my successors the task of revising any of the arrangements I shall have left behind in the same spirit in which I have made them.”

Soros has since done some estate planning to further that goal.

Near the end of 2017, Soros transferred nearly $18 billion (80% of his net worth at the time) to Open Society Foundations, which now holds most of his wealth. The donation made the OSF the second-largest private foundation in the US by asset size (with only the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation being larger) at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vz6xt_0kSiqqJZ00
Soros transferred nearly 80% of his wealth to Open Society Foundations in 2017, where his son Alexander Soros is now chairman of the board.
Alexander Soros/Instagram

Despite having expressed some concerns in the past over the group straying from his vision, those concerns largely seem to have subsided. Perhaps this is because Soros has the benefit that his son Alexander Soros, 37, is now chairman of the board at the OSF, and poised to overtake his father’s empire of influence. A simple glance at his Instagram page shows him traveling the world to meet world leaders, all of which he documents while his father has been largely absent from the public eye. He’s become the “mini-Soros” (both literally and figuratively).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzkKI_0kSiqqJZ00
Read all the Post’s coverage on the reach of George Soros’ billions

The infrastructure that Soros created will live on, but even he knows that there’s no guarantee for how long. Soros remarked in 2019 that “I have to admit that the tide has turned against me, but I don’t think that I have failed.”

Comments / 39

Mary Cano
3d ago

he is a monster and hell bent on one world order government control. its socialism. its evil and so is he. the best thing for the planet would be for him and others like him to NOT be on it any more.

Reply
24
Easton Md
2d ago

His son has already visited Biden at the White House 8 times. Soros has quietly funneled billions to only Democratic candidates and their party. Rumor is that he secretly funds Antifa.

Reply(3)
11
ROSE'S PETALS
4d ago

Yah , he has A Crazy Son just like him

Reply
17
Related
New York Post

George Soros is the most dangerous man in America — here’s why

With the five-part investigation of Matt Palumbo, The Post has spent the past week showing that 92-year-old finance titan George Soros is the most dangerous man in America. Let us count the ways:  Soros spent more than $40 million on installing left-wing DAs and other officials in big cities around the country. The candidates he backed and their allies now represent at least one-fifth of Americans and include crime-lovers like Manhattan’s own Alvin “Let ‘Em Loose” Bragg; Philly’s Larry Krasner, whose “reforms” brought 516 homicides in 2022; LA’s George Gascón, whose city has seen burglaries skyrocket; and Chicago’s Kim Foxx, who...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

With Joe Biden, George Soros finally had a president he could control

George Soros is the most dangerous man in America. The investor is intent on remaking the country to his liberal image, from our foreign-policy priorities to undermining our criminal-justice system. This week, The Post takes a look at the reach of Soros’ billions. In this third essay, Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros,” examines Soros’ acolytes in the Biden administration. At 92 years old, George Soros boasts more influence than ever before in the Oval Office. Despite dumping millions into US presidential elections before, he has, fortunately for the country, incinerated most...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Top Soros operative Tom Perriello repeatedly visited Joe Biden White House

A senior director for a George Soros-chaired nonprofit organization who oversees a secretive dark money group influencing the Biden administration has made frequent trips to the White House, records show. Tom Perriello is executive director for Soros's Open Society-U.S. and on the board of Governing for Impact, a Soros-backed group...
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
The Independent

Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Moneybags Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Visit Their Renovated 'Billionaire Bunker' Before Returning To Luxury $47k Per Month Condo

Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner might be on the rocks, but their bank accounts are solid! The duo, who are rumored to have hit turbulence in their 13-year marriage, were spotted bouncing around their not one, but two million-dollar properties over the weekend.Ivanka and Jared have been spending lots of time apart, but renovations are still going full-steam ahead on the pair's $24 million dream home in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ivanka and Jared kept it casual while checking out the waterfront mansion they will soon call home with their three children — Arabella, 11,...
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Don’t blame the migrants, blame the lefty activists filling them with nonsense

Why do the adult male migrants now refusing to give up on their luxury accommodations at the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen act and sound suspiciously like American activists on the same issue?  Because activists are deeply involved in the standoff itself — and with the larger effort to ramp up illegal migration, leaving Mayor Eric Adams (and others) to deal with the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.  Like Sergio Tupac Uzurin, an activist with NYC ICE Watch who’s been front and center protesting the migrant move. He claims that some migrants who saw the Brooklyn facility they’re being moved to called it a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
175K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy