George Soros’ ideological empire will outlive him

George Soros is 92 years old, and time itself is set to end his reign as the world’s biggest living influencer of politics.

But his agenda and its backing will survive him. Soros explained in an essay titled “My Philanthropy” published in the New York Review of Books in 2011, that “Having decided that the Open Society Foundations should survive me, I have done my best to prepare them for my absence. But it would contradict my belief that all human constructs are flawed if I had fully succeeded. Therefore, I bequeath my successors the task of revising any of the arrangements I shall have left behind in the same spirit in which I have made them.”

Soros has since done some estate planning to further that goal.

Near the end of 2017, Soros transferred nearly $18 billion (80% of his net worth at the time) to Open Society Foundations, which now holds most of his wealth. The donation made the OSF the second-largest private foundation in the US by asset size (with only the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation being larger) at the time.

Soros transferred nearly 80% of his wealth to Open Society Foundations in 2017, where his son Alexander Soros is now chairman of the board. Alexander Soros/Instagram

Despite having expressed some concerns in the past over the group straying from his vision, those concerns largely seem to have subsided. Perhaps this is because Soros has the benefit that his son Alexander Soros, 37, is now chairman of the board at the OSF, and poised to overtake his father’s empire of influence. A simple glance at his Instagram page shows him traveling the world to meet world leaders, all of which he documents while his father has been largely absent from the public eye. He’s become the “mini-Soros” (both literally and figuratively).

The infrastructure that Soros created will live on, but even he knows that there’s no guarantee for how long. Soros remarked in 2019 that “I have to admit that the tide has turned against me, but I don’t think that I have failed.”