South Plainfield defeats Montgomery - Girls basketball recap

Stella Sweeney recorded 19 points and eight rebounds to lead South Plainfield past Montgomery 53-26 in Skillman. South Plainfield (10-9) jumped out to a 30-18 lead at halftime before outscoring Montgomery 23-8 in the second half. South Plainfield also held Montgomery (2-17) scoreless in the fourth quarter. Emily Davis also...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Delran over Burlington Township - Girls basketball recap

Cheyenne Jackson paced Delran with 11 points in its 60-41 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Emma Rider added 10 points for Delran, which led 24-0 after the first quarter. Nya Marseille scored a game-high 22 points for Burlington Township. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Matthew Scerbo Jr. led the way for Phillipsburg with 16 points and four assists in its 45-43 win over Somerville in Phillipsburg. Ameer Herran added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Phillipsburg, which outscored Somervile 37-29 after the first quarter. Andrew Martin chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Gavin Craig called 17 points for Somerville followed by Brady Scheier with 14 points.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Morris Knolls-Hills ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap

Jack Martinez had a goal and an assist for Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it tied Rumson-Fair Haven 2-2 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Martinez got Morris Knolls-Hills (8-4-3) on the board in the second period before Nik Doumas scored a power-play goal to tie things up for the Bulldogs (6-6-5). Owen Hogan put Rumson-Fair Haven up 2-1 in the third before Tommy Ryerson netted one to earn the tie for the Golden Eagles.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt defeats Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Payton Arnold scored a game-high 19 points for New Egypt in its 37-24 victory over Bordentown in New Egypt. Tied at 19 going at the end of the third quarter, New Egypt (11-6) came alive in the fourth as it outscored Bordentown 18-5. New Egypt also fell behind 7-6 in the first before taking a two-point lead into halftime.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Eli, Paulsboro point to another wrestling banner

Jordon Eli was just looking to survive. Instead, the Paulsboro senior turned a dire predicament in the waning seconds of the third period into a stirring win that helped propel the red Raiders to a 33-21 win at Haddonfield. The win maintained a Paulsboro Colonial Conference win streak that dates back to 2011.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Indoor Track: Results from the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival

The Middletown North boys led the way for NJ teams in terms of memorable performances. The SMR team posted a time of 3:37.61, the nation-leading time at that point. Jack Chenoweth led off, posting a 51.6 in the 400 leg. Trade Girgus (22.6) and Christian Sanford (23.1) ran well in the 200 legs, and Aaron Guensch ran the anchor, finishing in 2:00.3.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

