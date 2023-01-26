Read full article on original website
Boys basketball recap: Camden County Tournament games for Jan. 30
Ian Gross finished with 20 points as the eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East High boys’ basketball team defeated 25th-seeded Pennsauken Tech Monday in Cherry Hill in the first round of the inaugural Camden County Tournament, 50-28. Jack Flannery added 12 points as the Cougars improved to 11-9 and advanced to...
Boys basketball recap: Hans inches closer to milestone as Wildwood tops Pleasantville
Junior Hans scored 25 points in leading the Wildwood High boys’ basketball team to a 68-64 victory over Pleasantville Monday in Wildwood. Hans is now 20 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. Alex Daniel added 20 points as the Warriors (16-2) won for the sixth consecutive game.
South Plainfield defeats Montgomery - Girls basketball recap
Stella Sweeney recorded 19 points and eight rebounds to lead South Plainfield past Montgomery 53-26 in Skillman. South Plainfield (10-9) jumped out to a 30-18 lead at halftime before outscoring Montgomery 23-8 in the second half. South Plainfield also held Montgomery (2-17) scoreless in the fourth quarter. Emily Davis also...
Delran over Burlington Township - Girls basketball recap
Cheyenne Jackson paced Delran with 11 points in its 60-41 win over Burlington Township in Delran. Emma Rider added 10 points for Delran, which led 24-0 after the first quarter. Nya Marseille scored a game-high 22 points for Burlington Township. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Phillipsburg over Somerville - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Scerbo Jr. led the way for Phillipsburg with 16 points and four assists in its 45-43 win over Somerville in Phillipsburg. Ameer Herran added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Phillipsburg, which outscored Somervile 37-29 after the first quarter. Andrew Martin chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Gavin Craig called 17 points for Somerville followed by Brady Scheier with 14 points.
Boys basketball: Dickerson leads Nottingham to victory over Bridgewater-Raritan
JP Dickerson led all scorers with 23 points to lead Nottingham to a 56-39 home victory over Bridgewater-Raritan. Dom Raymond added 11 points for Nottingham (13-6). Johnny Magner led Bridgewater-Raritan (5-13) with 14 points. Nottingham closed out the game strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal the...
Girls basketball: Poser leads Ranney to victory over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge)
Haley Poser led all scorers with 18 points to lead Ranney to a 56-24 victory over Calvary Christian in Old Bridge. Katie Renaud and Sarah Hughes added nine points a piece for Ranney (9-7). Raegan Fogarty led Calvary Christian (8-10) with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals. Ranney created...
No. 20 Morris Knolls-Hills ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Martinez had a goal and an assist for Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it tied Rumson-Fair Haven 2-2 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Martinez got Morris Knolls-Hills (8-4-3) on the board in the second period before Nik Doumas scored a power-play goal to tie things up for the Bulldogs (6-6-5). Owen Hogan put Rumson-Fair Haven up 2-1 in the third before Tommy Ryerson netted one to earn the tie for the Golden Eagles.
New Egypt defeats Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Payton Arnold scored a game-high 19 points for New Egypt in its 37-24 victory over Bordentown in New Egypt. Tied at 19 going at the end of the third quarter, New Egypt (11-6) came alive in the fourth as it outscored Bordentown 18-5. New Egypt also fell behind 7-6 in the first before taking a two-point lead into halftime.
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson dispatches Florence to stay unbeaten
Drew Harvey finished with 22 points to help lead Cinnaminson to a 66-41 win over Florence in Florence. Andrew Plaza tallied 14 points while Noah Harvey had 12 for Cinnaminson (16-0). Chet Collins chipped in with six points. Darius Bland led Florence (9-8) with 20 points while Bakar Siddik and...
Buda helps Southern outlast Central Regional- Boys Ice Hockey recap
Andrew Buda had two goals and three assists to lead Southern to a 7-5 win over Central Regional at Winding River Rink in Toms River. Thomas Giaccio had two goals and an assist for Southern (6-8). Siek Callie and Ben Gautier each had a goal and an assist, while Aidan Ruiz dished out two assists in the win.
Wrestling: Delaware Valley’s lightweights surge as Terriers shock No. 9 Phillipsburg
Led by a series of strong performances from its lightweights, Delaware Valley shocked Phillipsburg, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, for a 33-27 home victory. The win was the Terriers’ (12-3) first success against the Stateliners since 2005. Delaware Valley came out of the gate firing on all...
Eli, Paulsboro point to another wrestling banner
Jordon Eli was just looking to survive. Instead, the Paulsboro senior turned a dire predicament in the waning seconds of the third period into a stirring win that helped propel the red Raiders to a 33-21 win at Haddonfield. The win maintained a Paulsboro Colonial Conference win streak that dates back to 2011.
Ice Hockey: Scarpati’s last-second goal lifts Gill St. Bernard’s over Vernon
Michael Scarpati finished with a hat trick, including the game-winning goal with three seconds remaining, to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a dramatic 6-5 win over Vernon at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Scarpati’s goal was a shorthanded goal for Gill St. Bernard’s (3-7-2). Julian Tramontano finished with three...
No. 11 Manasquan defeats Trenton Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams posted 24 points to lead Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to its 12th straight win as it defeated Trenton Catholic 77-51 in Manasquan. Quinn Peters added 10 points for Manasquan (17-3) while Ryan Frauenheim had nine. Trenton Catholic fell to 4-10. Nominate your game changer...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Indoor Track: Results from the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival
The Middletown North boys led the way for NJ teams in terms of memorable performances. The SMR team posted a time of 3:37.61, the nation-leading time at that point. Jack Chenoweth led off, posting a 51.6 in the 400 leg. Trade Girgus (22.6) and Christian Sanford (23.1) ran well in the 200 legs, and Aaron Guensch ran the anchor, finishing in 2:00.3.
With its ballboy torn, Gloucester outlasts Highland in Camden County tourney
Better than 30 minutes before tip-off, Chase Thomas was bouncing around the gym. One minute he was exchanging high-fives with players from Gloucester, doing the same with guys from Highland a few seconds later. He was in the layup line, dribbling between his legs before lofting a shot that splashed through the net.
Indoor track: Results from the 2023 Monmouth County Relays
Christian Brothers took home the Monmouth County Relay title after scoring 72 points, beating out second-place Rumson-Fair Haven (62) and third-place Matwan (28). The Colts took the win in the 4x200-meter relay (1:35.60), the 4x400 (3:32.80), the 4x800 (8:16.89) and the distance medley (1047.72).
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
