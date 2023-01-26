Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami CommunityDylan BarketKey Biscayne, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Gas leak along NW 2nd Ave. between 19 and 20 streets
MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to seal a gas leak in Miami. Just after 8:30 p.m., Monday, City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the gas leak. Crews accidentally clipped a 4-inch line along Northeast Second Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets. The...
WSVN-TV
MDPD take suspect who stole vehicle, hit pedestrian, police cruiser into custody in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who struck a pedestrian and a police vehicle has been taken into police custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near 57th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect stole a Ford truck. A civilian spotted and followed the...
WSVN-TV
Investigation underway following deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach; suspect dead
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A investigation has been launched after a deputy-involved shooting left one suspect dead. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle connected to a robbery, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle either crashed or...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
WSVN-TV
MDPD detain suspect who stole dump truck, ran over passenger who jumped out and hit police cruiser in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who stole a dump truck from a construction site, struck a woman who jumped out of that truck as well as a police vehicle has been taken into custody. Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near Northwest 57th Street and 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway reopens after reported seaplane landing
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway hours after a reported rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Residents hear news from property manager days after Miami Gardens condominium fire displaces nearly 200
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a fire emergency erupted in Miami Gardens that displaced nearly 200 people, tensions flared at the Betty T. Ferguson Community Center after those displaced residents were in a meeting held by the property’s manager. People wanted answers after a fire tore through...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in NW Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames. Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 36th Court Friday afternoon. Heavy smoke poured out of the home as crews worked to get it under control. The cause is under investigation. No...
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after pursuit involving car linked to shootings ends in parking garage near Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared in Southwest Miami-Dade during a police pursuit that came to an end in a parking garage near Dadeland Mall and led officers to take two men into custody. 7News cameras captured the chaotic scene at a parking garage of an apartment building on...
WSVN-TV
GEM helps residents of Miami Gardens apartments destroyed in fire amid investigation
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit is lending a helping hand to the nearly 200 people left without a home after a fire destroyed dozens of units at a Miami Gardens apartment building. 7News cameras captured fire marshals with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue inspecting the remains of one...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
Families of teens killed in Sunrise canal crash mourn loss
SUNRISE - A mother's wails depict a heartbreak like no other. The families of 17-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien are trying to grasp the unfathomable reality that their children are gone. "I'm very shaky, I'm very shaky because this is my life, this cut my life off," said Vertilien Joseph, Frandeline's father. "I really feel bad, I feel bad, I feel bad. He's my son. Until we live in this world, we remember him forever," said Claisuis Luxilien, Sherwenly's father. Police said the two teenagers were driving behind Jersey College of Nursing on West Oakland Park Boulevard...
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
Florida Bank robbery suspect shot, killed by deputies, report says
Deputies in South Florida were said to be involved in a possible shooting Monday morning.
Gas leak prompts precautionary evacuation at Boca West community
A gas leak in a residential community west of Boca Raton forced some people out of their homes Sunday morning.
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood Fire Rescue remove woman from car after driving under 18-wheeler
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 28th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. They attempted to remove a woman from the vehicle and give her medical...
WSVN-TV
Margate police searching for elderly woman missing from residence
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered adult. On Saturday, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was reported missing at 9:20 a.m.; she was last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard. Dawkins is 5 feet,...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
Comments / 0