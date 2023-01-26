Read full article on original website
WESH
Humid Tuesday in Central Florida as we continue near-record heat
It’s another warm & somewhat humid start to the day. Most locations are in the upper 60s to start the day. Along with a warm start, we are also watching areas of patchy fog (mainly in Marion County). Fog is expected to lift by late morning leading to sun & clouds this afternoon. Just like yesterday, today is expected to be well above average. Highs reach the low-mid 80s with plenty of spots nearing their record high temperature.
WESH
Springlike weather for most of this week!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through Thursday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Arkansas, which does include the Little Rock forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel through I-30 and I-40, peaking on Tuesday across the area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
More than 40 million people are under winter weather alerts from Texas to West Virginia, with significant icing likely
More than 40 million people from Texas to West Virginia are under winter weather alerts Monday as a system threatens heavy precipitation, significant icing and bitter cold, with roads due to be treacherous and quick frostbite possible in places.
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
Paul Douglas: Cold week ahead but a long term warm up is on the way
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says even if it isn’t going to set records, prepare for a chilly couple of days. But by the weekend and for the next few weeks, he sees temps hovering around 30.
brady-today.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect From Monday to Wednesday
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued both a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday (Jan. 30) and a Winter Storm Watch for Monday through Wednesday (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) effective across west central Texas. Several rounds of wintry precipitation are likely across West Central Texas. The first round will...
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Illinois starting at six Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from six Sunday night until nine Monday morning for portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of central, east-central, and southeast Missouri. A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or drizzle is expected. Total snow...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
Potential major ice event developing
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
Texas Ice Storm: Schools announce weather-related closures & delays
Please check your school's website and social media accounts for the latest updates. School districts can email news@kxxv.com with closing information.
