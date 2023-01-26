ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

Humid Tuesday in Central Florida as we continue near-record heat

It’s another warm & somewhat humid start to the day. Most locations are in the upper 60s to start the day. Along with a warm start, we are also watching areas of patchy fog (mainly in Marion County). Fog is expected to lift by late morning leading to sun & clouds this afternoon. Just like yesterday, today is expected to be well above average. Highs reach the low-mid 80s with plenty of spots nearing their record high temperature.
MARION COUNTY, FL
National Weather Force

ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through Thursday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Arkansas, which does include the Little Rock forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel through I-30 and I-40, peaking on Tuesday across the area.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening

Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
KENTUCKY STATE
brady-today.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect From Monday to Wednesday

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued both a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday (Jan. 30) and a Winter Storm Watch for Monday through Wednesday (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) effective across west central Texas. Several rounds of wintry precipitation are likely across West Central Texas. The first round will...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
OHIO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass

Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
stormlakeradio.com

Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening

Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
STORM LAKE, IA

