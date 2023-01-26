ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Super Dooper
4d ago

Richmond has proudly held the #2 spot in the country for evictions since Mayor Stoney arrived. It seems like statues aren't the thing he really wants to force out of Richmond. Rent continues to rise under his watch.

Natalie
4d ago

I believe a lot of this stemmed from COVID...renters didn't have to pay rent and they didn't...but there were balances accrued. Sooo did they think it was all going up in smoke?Everyone is doing whatever they have to to get monies back they've lost since at least 2020 so everyone has to suffer somehow.GOOD LUCK FINDING FUNDS FOR 1000s!!

Lee2
4d ago

why are thease people not paying their bills i am struggling to pay for everything but I do dont understand

