Harry Shum Jr. Says Seeing Ellen Pompeo Leave Grey's Anatomy Was 'Like Watching History Being Made'
The Legion of Super-Heroes star spoke with PEOPLE about his new role on the show's 19th season and watching the iconic star make her final bow For Harry Shum Jr., witnessing Ellen Pompeo's exit from Grey's Anatomy was like watching history in the making — because it was. The Glee alum, 40, joined the show in its 19th season amid Pompeo's announcement of her gradual exit as the season wrapped. In an interview with PEOPLE, Shum recalls his reaction upon learning the iconic lead was hanging up her...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony
Nick Jonas was supported by his family — wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti, 12 months, at the special event Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have officially introduced their little girl to the world on a very special occasion. The Quantico star, 40, sat in the row behind the musician on Monday, celebrating as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Perched on her lap was daughter Malti Marie, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month. The infant was dressed in a tan two-piece tweed...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'
"Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," Claire Danes said of her soon-to-be middle child, as she and husband Hugh Dancy prepare to welcome their third baby Claire Danes is getting mixed reactions to baby No. 3. After PEOPLE confirmed this month that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child, the Golden Globe winner, 43, revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news during a Friday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She noted that...
Joe Jonas Sends Message to Daughters at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony: 'Daddy Loves You'
Joe Jonas celebrated wife Sophie Turner, who was in the audience, and sent a special message to his two daughters, who weren't in attendance Joe Jonas made sure to shout out his family as he celebrated a special milestone in his career. On Monday, Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, were honored with a Jonas Brothers star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by loved ones and fans. Wife Sophie Turner looked proud of her husband, who shouted out the Game of Thrones alum and their two children during his...
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Are 'Serious About Each Other' as Couple Steps Out for Rare Date Night: Source
"They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life," a source tells PEOPLE of former Today anchor Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas are still going strong. The pair stepped out together for a date night in New York City over the weekend. The former Today anchor, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, black jacket and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top,...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new arrival joins daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, have welcomed their third baby, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not shared any further details about their new addition at this time. The pair had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter. "We always knew we wanted a second one....
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Micro Mini Version of Blake Lively's Glam Gold Pregnancy Reveal Look
The two A-listers (and fans of all things sparkly) both wore the same glittery Valentino mini with sky-high white platforms Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively are two of the most fashionable women in Hollywood, and they know how to command a room with one well-chosen dress. So it's no surprise they both reached for the same show-stopping glittery mini, made their own with some smart styling choices. On Saturday, Lopez, 53, attended the Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration in a Valentino sequin mini dress from the brand's Resort...
Michael Imperioli's 'Otherworldly' NYC Home Looks Like It Belongs in 'The White Lotus' — See Inside
“It’s always like an element of fantasy,” the actor said during an apartment tour with 'Architectural Digest' Michael Imperioli's New York City home shares a striking resemblance to the Sicilian sets of The White Lotus. The actor, 56, who played Dominic Di Grasso in season 2 of HBO hit series, invited Architectural Digest to tour the two-bedroom apartment that he shares with his wife of 27 years, Victoria Imperioli. Michael credits his wife, who is an interior and set designer, for being the mastermind behind their history-filled home. "It's always like an element...
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Go to Paris to Solve a New Case in Murder Mystery 2 Trailer
Starring Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Jodie Turner-Smith and Mark Strong, Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix on March 31 Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have another whodunit on their hands — this time in Paris. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to the record-breaking 2019 comedy. Set four years after the events of the first film, this time, Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz are full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency. When they get a wedding invite from pal the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on...
Sophie Turner Is Radiant in Fiery Red Look as She Fangirls at Joe Jonas' Walk of Fame Ceremony
The actress stunned in a bold and bright outfit to celebrate the unveiling of a Hollywood star for her husband's ensemble, the Jonas Brothers Sophie Turner is red-hot for her husband, Joe Jonas! The actress, 26, sported an eye-catching, bright and bold red ensemble Monday to cheer on Joe, 33, along with his brothers Nick and Kevin, as the Grammy-nominated pop trio received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Turner's outfit, designed by Magda Butrym, featured a sexy cropped jacket with a floral-like ruffle design...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits to M. Night Shyamalan She Spoiled Sixth Sense for Freddie Prinze Jr.
"My husband didn't see a movie with me for 15 years," Gellar said, following the confession she'd blown the filmmaker's breakout hit for her spouse M. Night Shyamalan won't be trusting Sarah Michelle Gellar with a secret any time soon. When both appeared Friday on The Graham Norton Show, the Buffy star, 45, revealed "the most embarrassing story ever" to the acclaimed filmmaker, 52, regarding his Academy Award-nominated 1999 breakout film The Sixth Sense. The anecdote arose when Shyamalan expressed concern that Gellar had shared spoilers of his upcoming...
Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'
Riseborough's To Leslie costar Maron accused the Academy of conducting the investigation based on "special interest and corporate interest and just paranoia about how they look" Marc Maron is speaking out in support of his To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough. Amid news that a review is being conducted of the Academy Awards' rules for online campaigning following Riseborough's recent surprise Best Actress nomination, Maron addressed the controversy on the most recent episode of his WTF podcast. "Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the f--- it is...
Murder Mystery 2: Everything to Know
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in the anticipated Netflix sequel Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up again for Murder Mystery 2! Following the release of the first film in 2019, Netflix shared the official glimpse of the upcoming sequel on Jan. 30. Set four years after the events of the original, this outing sees Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz as full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency. Filming for the project first began in Oahu, Hawaii...
