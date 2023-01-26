Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
The Landing MN prepares for cold week
(ABC 6 News) – Temperatures are expected to drop this week and while it may just be typical winter weather for some, for those experiencing homelessness, it can be a life-threatening situation. The Landing MN, a Rochester non-profit that assists those experiencing homelessness, is preparing for the cold week.
KAAL-TV
Temperatures in the negatives this week
(ABC 6 News) – With the temperatures expected to be in the negatives this week, people in the area are getting ready for the cold days ahead. The last couple of weeks has been abnormally warm for January. The temperatures have remained above zero for the last 32 days until Saturday night.
KAAL-TV
Safety during extreme cold temperatures
(ABC 6 News) – This week in 2019, we had wind chills dip as low as 60-and-61-degrees-below-zero at the Rochester International Airport. Those are the 2nd and 4th overall coldest wind chills since the 1940s. Spending a lot of time outside in these temperatures is not advised. But if...
KAAL-TV
Snowstorm hits northern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – Another round of snow hit northern Iowa Saturday for some they might say they are sick of the snow, but others say it’s just another day. “I’ve lived in Iowa for 35 years so snow is snow at this point,” said Chistopher Willis.
KAAL-TV
Snow ordinance in effect for Clear Lake & Ventura
(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake police department has issued a snow ordinance for Clear Lake and Ventura. The ordinance is now in effect. All vehicles must be removed from public streets and city lots until your area is cleared and the snow has stopped falling. Please contact...
KAAL-TV
Plunging for Pink at East Side Lake
A lot of people came out today for the 11th Annual Plunging for Pink here in Austin. It’s a way to raise money for breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute. Samantha Hovland participated in the event in the past and she said she loves to participate and help the community.
KAAL-TV
Local celebrities to guest read at SPARK
(ABC 6 News) – SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester, Inc, offers regular story times and in February, SPARK is turning up the dial to a packed calendar of guest readers from across Rochester and SE Minnesota. “Storytime at SPARK is an opportunity for young learners to familiarize...
KAAL-TV
Twins Winter Caravan to make stops in Rochester, Mason City this week
(ABC 6 News) – Winter continues to rage on, but it’s not too early to start thinking about spring and baseball season. The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan is in progress with stops in Rochester and Mason City scheduled this week. The caravan will stop at...
KAAL-TV
Dee Sabol departing Diversity Council position
(ABC 6 News) – The Board of the Diversity Council announced Monday that Executive Director Dee Sabol is leaving her position. Sabol has been with the council since December 2015, leading several projects and initiatives in Rochester. Dee has been involved in securing extensive funding for the Rochester community...
KAAL-TV
MN Twins Caravan arrives in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, the Minnesota Twins made a stop in Rochester as part of its 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan. The stop held at Whistle Binkies on the Lake included, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and hitting coach David Popkins; Twins right-handed pitcher Louie Varland; former Twins pitcher and current broadcaster and special assistant LaTroy Hawkins; and Twins radio play-by-play voice Cory Provus.
KAAL-TV
Teen in hospital after car crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 16-year-old female was sent to the hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 52 in Rochester. The MSP says the teen was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Highway...
KAAL-TV
Saint Ansgar man arrested for allegedly secretly recording patrons of tanning business
(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, was arrested after an ongoing investigation revealed he allegedly recorded patrons of a Clear Lake tanning business without their knowledge or consent. The Clear Lake...
KAAL-TV
Renewed calls for police reform following Tyre Nichols video
(ABC 6 News) – Following the police death of Tyre Nichols, calls for police reform around the country are growing. ABC 6 News anchor Laura lee sat down with Wale Elegbede, Vice President of the Rochester branch of the NAACP, for his reaction to the violence, the protests and the calls for change following Tyre’s death.
