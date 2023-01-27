Read full article on original website
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
ComicBook
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Power Ready for Season 2
Chainsaw Man took over the world with the anime's debut season last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is serving as a good reminder of why by getting Power ready to work for Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans when the first part of its run came to an end a couple of years ago, and its popularity only grew further in the years since. But thanks to the successful launch of its anime last year, it has outright become a full blockbuster franchise in the eyes of many fans around the world.
ComicBook
New Like a Dragon: Ishin Trailer Revealed Before Release
Prior to its launch in just a few short weeks, a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin has today been unveiled by Sega. In a general sense, Sega and developer RGG Studio have already announced that three new games in the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise are now in the works. And while details on two of these titles are still quite sparse, Sega is now beginning to show off a lot more of Ishin prior to its arrival.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases One For All Secret Reveal
With My Hero Academia kicking off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series in the second half of Season 6, the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is teasing one of the biggest moments yet as One For All's big secret is about to get out! The war between the heroes and villains has left the heroes in the wake of a ton of damage, and the villains are making it worse by the day. But as the heroes prepare to recover and jump back out into the field, there are a few things they still need to figure out.
ComicBook
Disney+ Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled at Disney+ after just two seasons. On Saturday, series co-creator Phil Hay broke the news to fans, writing that Season 2 would be the end of the series and that he had no regrets — and was proud of what they had made with the series. In the short thread, Hay also expressed gratitude to those involved with the series as well as reminded fans that the existing episodes of the series will continue to live on Disney+ for fans to "find it whenever you want to visit."
ComicBook
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Ties Megumi and Gojo In the Worst Way
Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to hit fans where it hurts. In its run, the series has taken out a number of our favorite characters while hurting others. To be frank, it seems Yuji's crew gets the worst of the damage, and Megumi Fushiguro just learned that the hard way. After all, the manga just dropped a cliffhanger all about the sorcerer, and it has tied him to Gojo Satoru in the worst way.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 3's Long, Long Running Time
Sunday's The Last of Us, titled "Long Long Time," runs for a long, long time. HBO has confirmed the title and running time of episode 3, which introduces a pair of post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). According to the HBO schedule, the feature-length episode clocks in at 81 minutes, just shy of the 85-minute series premiere. That's considerably longer than last week's normal-sized episode 2 (56 minutes) and the upcoming episode 4 (airing February 5th) and episode 5 (February 12th).
ComicBook
Showtime Removes Many Popular Series From Streaming Platforms
Showtime is now the latest network to remove popular series from their streaming platforms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime has pulled several series from streaming — including both American Gigolo and Let the Right One In, both of which were canceled on Monday after just one season. Also removed is the Jim Carrey-starring Kidding, the first season of Super Pumped, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and American Rust. Seasons of acquired programs, including The End and Wakefield, have also been removed with more shows expected to be included.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
ComicBook
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
ComicBook
1923: When Does the Yellowstone Prequel Return?
It's been nearly a month since the last episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 dropped on Paramount+ leaving fans in a little bit of limbo when it comes to this generation of the Dutton family. The last episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the question about Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) fate as well as saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) come to the realization that he needed to head home to Montana, but fans have been left waiting as for what happens next for both journeys as the series went on a break. However, that break and the wait is almost over. 1923 is set to return next week on Sunday, February 5th.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh 2: Horror Sequel to Blood and Honey Announced
The headline making horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is getting a sequel. On Monday, the official Twitter account for the film announced the sequel by sharing a poster for the film. The poster, which is a simple black image with a bloodied number two as part of the title — Winnie-the-Pooh 2 — also features the tag "Friends will gather… To take revenge…" as well as a note of "coming soon." The image was captioned "More blood. More honey." You can check it out for yourself below.
