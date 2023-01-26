Police went to the Sonesta motel at 5:19 a.m. Jan. 13 about a work van that had been stolen from the parking lot. The victim said he had parked at the motel at 4:15 p.m. in the lot behind Perkins Restaurant. He said he woke up at about 4:40 a.m. and noticed that the van was gone at 5 a.m.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO