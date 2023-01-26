ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Wrong-way driver blames GPS: North Olmsted Police Blotter

An officer at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 15 stopped an SUV on Grace Road near Brookpark Road after watching the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer had spotted the vehicle turning from Columbia Road onto Brookpark Road and heading eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. A median separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man armed with handgun robs Family Dollar in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A man threatened a manager with a handgun during the robbery of a Family Dollar store in East Akron, police say. The robbery occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the store located on the corner of Archwood Avenue and South Arlington Street. A worker at the store tells police the suspect was seen stuffing electronic merchandise into his pockets.
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy