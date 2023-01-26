Read full article on original website
Woman possibly drugged, man claims assault on West Street: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Shortly after midnight Jan. 14, a caller reported that he had been assaulted at a business. The alleged suspect had left the scene. Police are reviewing video footage. Charges are pending an investigation. Welfare check: West Street. After a woman passed out at 11:52 p.m. Jan. 18, a family member...
Drunk Parma woman found driving wrong direction in construction zone: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drunken driving, York Road: On Jan. 8, police observed a weaving black Buick Encore driving with its high beams on York Road. The problem was due to construction the road only allowed one-way traffic heading westbound. The Encore was heading eastbound causing other drivers to move between construction barrels to...
A diver is pulled over for swerving, arrested for OVI: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was stopped on Ryan Road near Lafayette Road at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 30 for a marked lanes violation and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle impaired. A resident called police at 12:34 p.m. Jan. 27 to report a neighbor rode their dirt bike in the caller’s yard.
Wrong-way driver blames GPS: North Olmsted Police Blotter
An officer at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 15 stopped an SUV on Grace Road near Brookpark Road after watching the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer had spotted the vehicle turning from Columbia Road onto Brookpark Road and heading eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. A median separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Man armed with handgun robs Family Dollar in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A man threatened a manager with a handgun during the robbery of a Family Dollar store in East Akron, police say. The robbery occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the store located on the corner of Archwood Avenue and South Arlington Street. A worker at the store tells police the suspect was seen stuffing electronic merchandise into his pockets.
Police report more than $2,000 worth of items stolen from store: Avon Police Blotter
Police reported that a woman stole $2,402.94 dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store Dec. 22. Reports indicated the woman was still at large at the time of the report. Impaired driver, Detroit Road. An Amherst man was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Jan. 3 for operating a...
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
‘Has to stop:’ Dealership offering $5,000 reward hoping to recover stolen vehicles
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps officials at a local dealership recover some of their vehicles that were recently stolen.
Road rage incident begins in Cleveland, ends in Strongsville: Strongsville Police Blotter
Traveling road rage, Royalton Road: On Jan. 13, a driver called police regarding a road rage incident that began in Cleveland. The BMW convertible driver said he was being tailgated by a white SUV with a “Blue Lives Matter” sticker on the back while getting onto I-71 in Cleveland.
Police investigate additional vehicle thefts and an attempted theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Wyandotte Avenue. A resident called the police department at 4:14 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a vehicle missing from his driveway. A resident called the police department at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a missing vehicle. Attempted grand theft: Brockley...
Store employees use chatroom to help catch shoplifting suspects: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Lorain Road. Dollar General store employees helped nab a pair of shoplifting suspects on Jan. 11 by quickly sharing information online between stores. As police were responding to the North Olmsted Dollar General on Lorain Road near Stearns Road at 2:47 p.m. regarding...
Man shoots himself in the hand: North Ridgeville police blotter
On January 21, a man shot himself in the hand and was transported to the hospital. On January 23, a man reported he was held in a car against his will. The man was driven to Brook Park, where he was able to exit the car unharmed. Theft: Bainbridge Road.
Man arrested after breaking into car, stealing backpack containing marijuana in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 22-year-old man was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 after he broke into a car parked outside a Crestridge Drive home and stole a backpack containing marijuana products. The victim called police and said a man had broken a window in his car...
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
Classic-style Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from garage: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police sent out a “be-on-the-lookout (BOLO)” alert to surrounding departments on Jan. 21 after residents reported around 9:30 a.m. that a black 2005 Mercedes-Benz G500 SUV had been taken from their garage. There were conflicting reports on whether or not the keys were inside, with initial reports indicating...
Court visit results in man’s arrest on an outstanding warrant: Avon Lake police blotter
A man stopped at the Avon Lake Municipal Court on January 20. While at the window, he was detained for an active warrant for his arrest through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. Fraud: Long Pointe Drive. On January 21, police were dispatched for a theft complaint. After an investigation,...
Drunk man smashes pickup truck into parked car; man caught stealing groceries from Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Sylvia Drive. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 15 after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving slammed into a vehicle parked in the street on Sylvia. Witnesses called police about the...
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
Thief steals work van with keys inside: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to the Sonesta motel at 5:19 a.m. Jan. 13 about a work van that had been stolen from the parking lot. The victim said he had parked at the motel at 4:15 p.m. in the lot behind Perkins Restaurant. He said he woke up at about 4:40 a.m. and noticed that the van was gone at 5 a.m.
