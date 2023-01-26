AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Four days before Christmas, Guy Santopadre went to start up his truck when an unfamiliar, clangorous sound emitted from his vehicle. “It sounded like a boat,” said Santopadre, who lives in an Austin apartment complex. “I had this sneaking suspicion that someone had stolen my catalytic converter. So I went underneath to check, and sure enough, my muffler was cut off.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO