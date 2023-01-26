ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Four days before Christmas, Guy Santopadre went to start up his truck when an unfamiliar, clangorous sound emitted from his vehicle. “It sounded like a boat,” said Santopadre, who lives in an Austin apartment complex. “I had this sneaking suspicion that someone had stolen my catalytic converter. So I went underneath to check, and sure enough, my muffler was cut off.”
ERCOT: Power grid expected to meet demand during winter weather this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas expects power to be able to meet demand in Texas this week with winter weather expected after a cold front moved south over the weekend. ERCOT said in a Facebook post that it is “monitoring weather conditions and expects sufficient...
Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained...
