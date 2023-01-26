ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Convicted ice rink shooter charged with attempted murders in Nevada, California

By Kevin S. Held
 4 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton, Illinois, man convicted earlier this week in a double shooting outside a local ice rink is facing additional attempted murder charges out West.

On Tuesday, Berton Newton, 31, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Newton shot a mother and her daughter outside the East Alton Ice Arena on Jan. 22, 2022.

The women told police a man approached them in the parking lot and asked for a light for his cigarette. When the women said they didn’t have one, the man initially walked off. He returned a short time later, pointed a gun at them, and fired a shot.

The victims did not know the shooter. Police arrested Newton within 48 hours of the shooting.

After Newton’s arrest, East Alton investigators eventually linked him to shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Fresno, California. After local authorities in each city, East Alton police felt they’d confirmed Newton was responsible for an armed robbery and shooting in Las Vegas on Dec. 13, 2021, and a double-shooting in Fresno on Jan. 5, 2022.

Prosecutors in Clark County, Nevada, charged Newton with two counts of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and one count of robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors in Fresno County, California, charged Newton with attempted willful, deliberate premeditated murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

Newton remains at the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to and Illinois state prison. Prosecutors in those other jurisdictions will likely file to have Newton transferred across country to face trial in each locale.

