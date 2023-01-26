Read full article on original website
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
Search for missing diver off Monterey County coast suspended
MONTEREY -- Authorities have suspended a search for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said.The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell Beach near Monterey on Saturday.Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but the fourth person was unable to get out of the water about 125 miles south of San Francisco, the statement said.A search involving Coast Guard and U.S. Navy helicopter crews covered 147 square miles with no sign of the diver and was suspended Sunday afternoon pending any further information, the Coast Guard said in a statement.Winds in the area hit 34 mph and waves topped eight feet on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
kingcityrustler.com
Monterey County invites community feedback on future housing plans
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County is beginning the process of updating a key document with a focus on planning for adequate housing at all income levels in the unincorporated areas of the county. As part of this project, the county is inviting community members and interested parties to help...
kion546.com
Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon
Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing diver caught in rip tide
(KRON) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Monterey County first responders are searching for a diver that went missing off Fanshell Beach Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., four divers were caught in a rip tide off the beach. Three of the divers were able to safely make it back to shore while the fourth diver […]
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Jan. 30, 2023
SALINAS — Monterey County is continuing its Local Assistance Center (LAC) support for residents impacted by winter storms. A second LAC opened Jan. 28 at the Monterey County Government Center – Schilling Place, 1441 Schilling Place, in Salinas, and will be available through Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The first center at the Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building closed on Jan. 26. Monterey-Salinas Transit will continue to provide free bus service to the center from Pajaro and San Ardo. Any resident who has been affected by the winter storms is encouraged to stop by the LAC and take advantage of the support services and assistance that is being offered from local, state and federal agencies as well as nonprofits and charitable organizations.
KSBW.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
kingcityrustler.com
Monterey County Supervisor Lopez swears in for second term
KING CITY — Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez, who represents South Monterey County in the Third District, recently took the oath of office for a second four-year term after running for re-election unopposed in November. Lopez, a King City native who now lives in Greenfield, was sworn in by...
27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police discovered over 30 grams of drugs and 27 glass pipes during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped the driver on his cell phone after passing a patrol car. Officers saw what looked like crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police found 6.7 grams of suspected The post 27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest appeared first on KION546.
Greenfield man gets 10 years in prison for attacking police officer, other charges
MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a Greenfield man to 10 years in prison on Friday for attacking a police officer, driving under the influence and other charges. Bryan Felipe Aguilar, 26, pleaded no contest to felony DUI, felony evading an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition and battery on a peace officer, according to a press release from Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Aguilar was pursued by a California Highway Patrol officer after being recorded driving 110 mph on southbound Highway 101, near San Ardo, on Oct. 6, 2022, Aguilar refused commands to stop and instead accelerated to 130 mph and fled down state highway 198, before his vehicle became disabled and he further fled on foot. After being apprehended, Aguilar body slammed and kicked the arresting officer, injuring the officer's shoulder and hand, according to Pacioni. Aguilar's blood alcohol content was .13 percent. A firearm was found in his vehicle's center console and ammunition in the cupholder.
