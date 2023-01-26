Read full article on original website
4 Cozy casseroles for cold days
Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
Aggression Cookies
This recipe for Aggression cookies (or depression cookies) is all made by hand (no mixers here) using very basic simple ingredients easily found, rolled by hand, and just an old-fashioned cookie jar oatmeal cookie.
EASY SAWDUST PIE
This easy sawdust pie is delicious, and when I say easy…I mean it! You simply mix the ingredients, pour in a pie shell, and bake. It’s that simple! This pie is full of coconut, graham crackers, and pecans. It tastes a bit like a pecan pie but without the heavy syrup. It’s so good and always a hit anytime we serve it.
Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts
I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
Homestyle - Rice Pudding
This is one of those recipes that has been passed down through the generations. Rice pudding has been a staple in my home since a child. It was a favorite of my dad’s so it was always around and now a favorite of my kids. It’’s nostalgic, it’s one of those recipes that warms your heart and belly all at the same time. This recipe has been tweaked through the years, simplifying it, making it a bit more “user friendly” but still has all that creamy simplicity that you can only get from being homemade. Not to mention you house smells amazing with a pot of this on the stove simmering full of cinnamon and vanilla.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Ben & Jerry’s New Sundae Flavours Are A Chocoholic’s Dream
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and with chocolate being the sweet of choice, Ben & Jerry's is releasing two new chocolatey flavours. So, if you're not in the mood for a box of sweet delights, the ice cream lovers have got you covered just in time for the most romantic time of year.
Amish Breakfast Casserole
I love making breakfast casseroles on the weekend. It's so nice to have something ready to go once everyone is awake and hungry!. The first time I made this Amish Breakfast Casserole, I thought I had everything I needed to make it. It turned out, I didn't. The original recipe called for cottage cheese which I thought was in my refrigerator - it turned out it was ricotta cheese. I did some searching and found out that ricotta cheese could be used as a substitute for cottage cheese. They say ricotta cheese is more creamy than cottage cheese, plus it has a little bit of a sweeter taste. I've made this recipe both ways now, and we all say that we like it better with ricotta cheese. I hope you enjoy Amish Breakfast Casserole!
Chicken Cordon Bleu… with a Twist
I’ve always been a fan of Chicken Cordon Bleu, but now there’s no question about it – this is the best recipe I've hit for making it! The key is the cheese – rather than using the standard Swiss cheese that most recipes call for, we used Cracker Barrel Black Ribbon Slices – California Smoked Provolone. It comes with 8 slices in an 8-ounce package. We used the whole package making this between what goes inside the chicken and the remainder in the sauce. It made a delicious entree - you can serve it with your favorite sides. Here is the original recipe that gave us the idea, but we made some changes and really enjoyed it.
Life Changing - Broccoli Salad 🥦
I’ve never been a fan of broccoli. It started when I was young and my mom and dad went and picked bushels and bushels of broccoli. Those bushels and bushels proceeded to sit in our garage during the heat of the summer, do I need to go on here?? You get the point the smell coming from the rotting bushels was bad, so from that day forward I turned my nose up to anything broccoli, that is of course until I met this broccoli salad.
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
Variety Cookies
One dough can make a beautiful Italian tray of cookies. Growing up, we often made more than 14 kinds of cookies with this one dough for weddings, showers, and holidays. A favorite dough because of its versatility in additions and mix-ins will be the only recipe you'll ever need.
Berry Muffins
If you want a taste of berries and lemon in a big fluffy moist muffin made from scratch this easy recipe is what you're looking for in flavor and ease of baking. Sweet, delicate, and full of fresh berries, lemon, and a little cinnamon spice make this simple muffin have a bold flavor.
Mom's Four Fruit Muffins
My mother loved to cook. We had a small fruit and vegetable booth at the big farmer's market on Airline Drive in Houston, Texas. Fresh fruits and vegetables were effortless to find! The booth owners would often swap goods back and forth. Trucks of fresh produce arrived every morning. I...
No Eggs, Milk or Butter - Carrot Cake
Okay I’m going to say it... egg prices are outrageous, now if you have read any of my blog posts you’ll know that we have a flock of ladies that are super good at their job... which is graciously providing us with eggs, however not everyone is as fortunate as us. The prices ... insane... it’s crazy that I’ve see numbers in the 7-9 dollar range for a dozen free range eggs, even at our small local grocery store a pound of butter was over 8 dollars! I nearly choked... I knew then that I had to share this Carrot Cake recipe with you all. This recipe has no eggs, milk or butter... Hallelujah! It’s moist with a nice crumb, easy to make and absolutely delicious and flavorful. You’ll never miss the eggs, butter or milk!
Pudding Cake
This Chocolate Pudding Cake recipe is so quick and easy to prepare and makes a moist, decadent dessert with a deep chocolate flavor. Made from scratch in under an hour, what could be better than a warm chocolate cake that bakes with a hidden layer of hot fudge sauce beneath? Serve with some ice cream or whipped cream on top for an extra indulgent treat.
Skillet Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach-artichoke dip is a classic for good reason, but not all versions are created equal. This recipe strikes the right balance between cheesy goodness and lemony artichoke flavor. Cream cheese thickens the dip and adds a tang, while hot sauce adds a subtle spice. The recipe uses Monterey Jack, which is both folded into the dip and used as a topping. On top, the cheese forms a perfectly salty and cheesy crust along the edges of the skillet.
Copycat Bosco Sticks
Craving an old school cafeteria favorite? Bosco Sticks are a cheesy treat made with mozzarella sticks wrapped in pizza dough and topped with a Parmesan cheese butter!. Bosco Sticks are an incredibly delicious and easy way to put a twist on a classic snack. They will take you back to your days in the school cafeteria when the food actually tasted good! Cheese lovers will rejoice at the combination of mozzarella cheese, butter, parmesan cheese and pizza dough that creates Bosco Sticks' unique flavor. You can't get this delicious flavor from the frozen food section (at least, not like you used to!)
Tres Leches Cake
Tres Leches Cake had always sounded rather intimidating to me. A traditional Mexican recipe that required three different kinds of milk? I figured it must be pretty complicated to make. So you can imagine my surprise when I actually read through a Tres Leches recipe and discovered it’s really quite simple. Let me walk you through the process and I think you’ll agree!
How to Store Strawberries in the Fridge to Maximize Their Lifespan
Whether you grow strawberries, snag a basket at the farmers market, or stock up at the grocery store, little can beat the sweet flavor of a perfectly-ripe strawberry. That being said, like with all berries, the lifespan of a strawberry can feel very short. So with that in mind, we tapped our Test Kitchen experts to help us create the ultimate guide for how to store strawberries in the fridge for maximum freshness. Then, we’re sharing tips and busting myths. Plus, we’ll reveal how to store strawberries if you would like to use them more than one week from now.
