This is one of those recipes that has been passed down through the generations. Rice pudding has been a staple in my home since a child. It was a favorite of my dad’s so it was always around and now a favorite of my kids. It’’s nostalgic, it’s one of those recipes that warms your heart and belly all at the same time. This recipe has been tweaked through the years, simplifying it, making it a bit more “user friendly” but still has all that creamy simplicity that you can only get from being homemade. Not to mention you house smells amazing with a pot of this on the stove simmering full of cinnamon and vanilla.

3 DAYS AGO