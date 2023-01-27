Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Lisa Loring, the original actor who played Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family,' has died at the age of 64
According to her friend Laurie Jacobson, Loring experienced a "massive stroke" and was on life support for three days.
Family Ties – Previewing ‘Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade’ #1
“IT’S IN HER BLOOD… Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say—it’s not her fault she’s developing vampiric super powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren’t enough, Bri’s got a wild ride ahead of her…she’s about to discover she’s the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!”
Preview: The Secret Origin Of Avenger Prime Revealed In ‘Avengers’ #65
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART SIX: THE SECRET OF AVENGER PRIME. He is the most important Avenger in the Multiverse. He’s spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes.”
Stepping Into The Light – Previewing ‘Silver Surfer: Ghost Light’ #1
“Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT? Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist, Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet) introduce a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making!”
Advance Review: It’s Raining Angels In `Blood Tree’ #1
Comics veteran Peter J. Tomasi knows how to grab an audience. Just a few pages into his newest series, Blood Tree, a New York City detective finds himself saving several local politicians from a fallen angel. Literally. Close enough, anyway. This “angel” – actually a man with wings sewn onto...
Ms Marvel Steps Up In ‘Venom’ #16 Preview
“With the truth about Eddie Brock, Bedlam and the Garden of Time revealed at last, Eddie has no choice but to move heaven, earth, space and time to get back to his son. But it may all be for naught—Eddie’s greatest fears are at the precipice of being realized, as Dylan may still succumb to the darkness within him!”
Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1068
‘Detective Comics’ #1068 continues its stellar new creative direction that has broken the character and his world down to their basest levels in order to truly explore them, taking us on a beautiful haunting ride in the process. There isn’t one bit of this run that has missed so far, with everyone involved hitting home runs out of the park in order to bring us something that is destined to be one of the all-time great series runs.
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #9
“Captain America and his allies put their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.’s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy—or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle’s most deadly soldier?”
Advance Review: Exploring The Backstory In `Rogue Sun’ #10
A backstory dominates this issue – both in terms of action and artwork. Most of the book focuses on exposition and character development, but at the expense of some good old-fashioned fighting. Overall. 7.5/10. Exploring characters’ backstories is an essential part of any ongoing series. Understanding where he or...
Critiquing Comics #228: ‘Galacto: Pit Fighter’ #2 — “Requiem For A Humanzee”
Kirt Birdick is back with the second issue of his hyper-violent science fiction comic Galacto: Pit Fighter, “Requiem for a Humanzee.” It’s good and bloody, but is it bloody good? Tim and Adam critique. Brought to you by:. Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Spotify...
Sugar Isn’t A Health Food Anymore: Interviewing `Cereal’ Writer Don Steinberg
The breakfast cereal industry is not a topic typically addressed by many comic books. But that doesn’t deter Don Steinberg, a professional journalist who co-founded Boink Comix, from publishing a comic called Cereal. In this exclusive interview with Comicon.com, Steinberg discusses his early attempts at writing humor, his favorite sugary breakfast treat and how cereals are a form of entertainment.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We had not one but two Mark Millar exclusives this week with previews for both American Jesus: Revelation #3 (here) and The Magic Order 4 #1 (here). Tony Thornley brought us news on Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day offerings here. DC Comics revealed more details and first looks a...
Skybound Wraps Up A Decade-Long Epic ‘Heart Attack’ With New Collection And New Chapters
In a second announcement from Skybound toady, we get news of announced the release of Heart Attack, collecting Heart Attack #1-6 as well as six all-new chapters concluding this decade-old epic story. And coming from writer Shawn Kittelsen (Injustice 2, Mortal Kombat 11), artist Eric Zawadzki (Skybound Presents Afterschool) and colourist Mike Spicer (Stillwater).
Rhythmic Action Never Looked This Good — Watch The ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ Trailer
Hi-Fi Rush is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where your moves help create a living soundtrack developed by Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within). The timing for this project is serendipitous because I was expressing to a friend how I’d like to see an action platform game that’s cel-shaded like Mitchells vs the Machines. We already have a surplus of vintage pixel art throwback games. As someone who never grew up on 8bit games, I have no nostalgia for them and would rather see a return of mascot platformers. Hopefully, Hi-Fi Rush will be one of many titles that make 3D cartoony stylized action games popular again.
Nicolas Cage Is Dracula In The Trailer For ‘Renfield’
Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.
2000 AD Art Stars Returns: Your Chance To Write And Draw Dredd For Publication In 2000 AD!
Want to write and draw Judge Dredd in 2000 AD? With Art Stars, you could have your chance!. It’s been away for a long time, but 2000 AD have just announced this week that their Art Stars program is back to give you a chance to appear in 2000 AD with a one-page Judge Dredd strip.
Dark Horse Comics Reveals FCBD Star Wars/ Avatar Issue
The first Saturday in May is always exciting for any comics fan. Free Comic Book Day will be here before we know it, and Dark Horse Comics has revealed their Silver level title for the annual celebration. Dark Horse has always been great about offering an All-Ages story among their...
Skybound Collects ‘Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection’ This Fall
Skybound announced new graphic novel, Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection, the first-ever hardcover collection from cartoonist Zach M. Stafford’s hit webcomics. And available this November 2023. “Master of the hilarious, unpredictable, and just plain weird, Zach M. Stafford’s Good Comics for Bad People marks his...
‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 5 Review
There’s something to be said about a show that makes the decision on what it wants to be and continues that trend. Five episodes in and Velma has set itself up as a deconstruction of the original Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? characters while also having a hint of mystery sprinkled into teenage drama and witty one-liners. That’s mainly what every episode has been, and Episode 5 only furthers that concept. It doesn’t deviate from that formula and the overall show seems to suffer because of it.
