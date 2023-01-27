Hi-Fi Rush is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where your moves help create a living soundtrack developed by Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within). The timing for this project is serendipitous because I was expressing to a friend how I’d like to see an action platform game that’s cel-shaded like Mitchells vs the Machines. We already have a surplus of vintage pixel art throwback games. As someone who never grew up on 8bit games, I have no nostalgia for them and would rather see a return of mascot platformers. Hopefully, Hi-Fi Rush will be one of many titles that make 3D cartoony stylized action games popular again.

1 DAY AGO