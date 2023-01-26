ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Wrong-way driver blames GPS: North Olmsted Police Blotter

An officer at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 15 stopped an SUV on Grace Road near Brookpark Road after watching the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer had spotted the vehicle turning from Columbia Road onto Brookpark Road and heading eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. A median separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man armed with handgun robs Family Dollar in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A man threatened a manager with a handgun during the robbery of a Family Dollar store in East Akron, police say. The robbery occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the store located on the corner of Archwood Avenue and South Arlington Street. A worker at the store tells police the suspect was seen stuffing electronic merchandise into his pockets.
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County teenager missing after leaving home, police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old Isabella Knight. Isabella was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 at her home in the 10000 block of Freshely Avenue NE in Lexington Township, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Norton head-on collision kills one, police say

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on SR 21 Monday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to Norton police. At 7:04 a.m. a north-bound vehicle lost control and crossed the median, striking a south-bound car head on, police say. Officials say one driver was transported to Cleveland...
NORTON, OH
