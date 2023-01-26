ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Poland Spring discovers PFAS in Fryeburg water source

FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Poland Spring has reportedly detected PFAS in the company’s Fryeburg spring. According to the Bangor Daily News, Poland Spring said they have not detected PFAS in the company’s bottled water only in the spring. Out of 11 of the bottled water companies in the state,...
FRYEBURG, ME
WPFO

People warned to stop throwing tomatoes, onions in Bath cemetery

BATH (WGME) -- Stop dumping tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. That’s the message from the Bath Parks & Recreation Department. The tomatoes and onions are also reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city. The department says the cemetery is 0.2 miles from...
BATH, ME
WPFO

Plan to replace deteriorating historic Midcoast bridge moves forward

TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A plan to replace a deteriorating historic Midcoast bridge is moving forward. The Maine Department of Transportation says it has received a final determination from the Federal Highway Administration that allows the MaineDOT to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge, which connects Topsham to Brunswick. The MaineDOT...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

Après in Portland closed after fire in tasting room

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Après, a tasting room in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood that offers hard seltzer and hard cider, is closed after a fire early Monday morning. The Portland Fire Department says the fire was called in by the alarm company around 2 a.m. The fire reportedly started...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Holland Strong Ice Fishing Derby raises $18,000 for scholarship fund

More than $18,000 was raised over the weekend for a scholarship fund created in honor of a Mainer who passed away in the sinking of El Faro. The Holland Strong Ice Fishing Derby is held at Wilson Lake in Wilton each year to carry on the legacy of Michael Holland, who was lost at sea when a cargo ship went down in the middle of a hurricane back in 2015.
WILTON, ME
WPFO

Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida

WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Warm January day calls for ice cream stand to open shop

PORTLAND (WGME) - For just one day, you can settle your sweet tooth here in Portland. Lib's ice cream on Auburn Street opened Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a specialty pop-up day. They offered a limited menu of soft serve treats and cookie sandwiches. Although it's the...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

2 hospitalized, 3 dogs die after 2-alarm fire in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A fire in Freeport sent two people to the hospital and killed three dogs late Sunday night. The 2-alarm fire started on Durham Road around 11 p.m. Officials say two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. One of the victims also suffered a hand wound.
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty

WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
WINSLOW, ME
WPFO

Dirigo Girls Flag Football winter season underway

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dirigo Girls Flag Football's winter season is now underway. The ladies are playing inside The Point in South Portland. The league, which is sanctioned by NFL Flag Football, now has more than 40 girls competing with ages ranging from 8-17. Commissioner Jennifer Bates says the league has been growing since the fall.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

USM baseball prepares for new season

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Spring is definitely in the air, and the USM baseball team is back in the gym, gearing up for what promises to be another exciting season. The Huskies will head to Florida in a few weeks. USM's first game will be against Endicott on March 3. They...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mt. Blue cancels high school after two threats made on same day

FARMINGTON (WGME) -- School is canceled at Mt. Blue High School Tuesday after two threats to the campus on Monday, according to the superintendent. The high school campus was searched Monday afternoon after someone reported a bomb threat. No explosive materials were found. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Christian...
FARMINGTON, ME
WPFO

Gorham kids compete in free throw shooting competition

GORHAM (WGME) - A display of skills on the court in Gorham Saturday for the annual free throw championship. The local chapter of the Knights of the Columbus puts on the competition each year for kids between nine and 14 years old. Each kid gets 15 free throws to see...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
STANDISH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy