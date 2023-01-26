More than $18,000 was raised over the weekend for a scholarship fund created in honor of a Mainer who passed away in the sinking of El Faro. The Holland Strong Ice Fishing Derby is held at Wilson Lake in Wilton each year to carry on the legacy of Michael Holland, who was lost at sea when a cargo ship went down in the middle of a hurricane back in 2015.

