Panama City Beach, FL

wdhn.com

Wiregrass cities looking to the future after losing urban status

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN) — At the end of last year, two wiregrass cities lost their urban status as a result of changes from the latest census. Geneva City officials wonder if losing this status will affect future government grants and funding. To the city of rivers. In December, the...
GENEVA, AL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

No river rise expected from weekend rains

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Due to heavy rainfall over the last two weekends, a number of. folks in low-lying areas of Geneva were concerned about possible river flooding. Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith, says the levels are higher on the Choctawhatchee and Pea rivers, but still far below flood stage.
GENEVA, AL
getthecoast.com

Destin’s new Chick-fil-A location is now open

Today, Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Destin community will welcome a brand new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The new location, located at 1021 Highway 98 East, opened its doors at 6am, with hours of operation from 6am-10pm. The old location, located at 1063 US-98, closed its doors on Monday at 2pm after...
DESTIN, FL
wdhn.com

Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Tornado damages woods in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Colombian man arrested after allegedly taking minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Colombian man, who authorities said is in the U.S. illegally, is in jail in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Toledo-Garzon around 10:30 Thursday morning as he was driving on Highway 79. Deputies said he’d picked up a 15-year-old Panama City Beach girl and was […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
wdhn.com

Man arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— A drug trafficking investigation between local and state authorities has led to the arrest of a Geneva man. According to Geneva Police, on January 25, 2023, Geneva Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation Drug Enforcement Task Force Region B finished a drug trafficking investigation with a search warrant executed in the 300 Block of North Morris Street.
GENEVA, AL

