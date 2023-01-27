Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Wiregrass cities looking to the future after losing urban status
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN) — At the end of last year, two wiregrass cities lost their urban status as a result of changes from the latest census. Geneva City officials wonder if losing this status will affect future government grants and funding. To the city of rivers. In December, the...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff.
wdhn.com
No river rise expected from weekend rains
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Due to heavy rainfall over the last two weekends, a number of. folks in low-lying areas of Geneva were concerned about possible river flooding. Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith, says the levels are higher on the Choctawhatchee and Pea rivers, but still far below flood stage.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
getthecoast.com
Destin’s new Chick-fil-A location is now open
Today, Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Destin community will welcome a brand new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The new location, located at 1021 Highway 98 East, opened its doors at 6am, with hours of operation from 6am-10pm. The old location, located at 1063 US-98, closed its doors on Monday at 2pm after...
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
WCTV
Child dead, three others injured after crash in Jackson County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A child is dead and three others were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment, after a car ran off a road and hit a tree in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers report a driver and three passengers were in a car traveling...
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
WJHG-TV
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff.
wdhn.com
Tornado damages woods in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A small tornado landed in Walton County during the severe storms Wednesday morning. A short-track EF-0 tornado touched down in Walton County and affected a wooded area on bunker road, two to three miles west of Steelfield Road. No structures were affected by the...
Colombian man arrested after allegedly taking minor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Colombian man, who authorities said is in the U.S. illegally, is in jail in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Toledo-Garzon around 10:30 Thursday morning as he was driving on Highway 79. Deputies said he’d picked up a 15-year-old Panama City Beach girl and was […]
Biker dies after colliding into school bus on Highway 98, 2 student hospitalized: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man died and two students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a motorcyclist on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 on State Road 30 at Ave De La Fontaine […]
WEAR
Planned closures of Highway 85 and State Road 123 due to Eglin Air Force Base missions
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Highway 85 and State Road 123 in Eglin will be closed for parts of Tuesday due to testing from Eglin Air Force Base. The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, requiring the closure of Highway 85 and State Road 123 from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Chief Correctional Officer issues statement following inmate deaths
On Monday, January 23, 2023, WEAR Channel 3 first reported on an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend, marking the fifth inmate death at the facility in the past six months. In response to the recent string of inmate deaths, Okaloosa’s Chief Correctional Officer, Nolan Weeks,...
WEAR
Report: Okaloosa County inmate charged for bringing 10 grams of fentanyl into facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail on Monday. 42-year-old James Eric Alford, of Freeport, is charged with trafficking in at least four grams of fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility. According to an...
Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
wdhn.com
Man arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— A drug trafficking investigation between local and state authorities has led to the arrest of a Geneva man. According to Geneva Police, on January 25, 2023, Geneva Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation Drug Enforcement Task Force Region B finished a drug trafficking investigation with a search warrant executed in the 300 Block of North Morris Street.
