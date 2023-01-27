ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Neighbor rescues two dogs during Normal house fire

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire in Normal caused major home damage early afternoon on Sunday. According to a Normal Fire Dept. press release, units responded to 808 Landau Lane to a neighbor reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side of a residence. The neighbor rescued two...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Weekend I-74 crash victim identified

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless

A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)

In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman dead in Saturday morning crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — A 50-year-old Peoria woman died Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton and Deer Creek. According to a Facebook post from the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, authorities learned about the crash at 5:15 a.m. Saturday. While limited information is available at this time, the crash happened near mile marker 107 and the woman was headed eastbound on I-74.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria warming centers open as wind chills dip below zero

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s warming centers will be open this week as subzero temperatures and wind chills are expected. According to a City press release Monday, the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln, IL is forecasting temperatures below normal for Monday through Wednesday this week.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: McCluggage lane closure Wednesday-Thursday expected to cause delays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers headed west on the McCluggage Bridge will experience delays this week as one lane will be closed for two days. According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the right lane of westbound US 150 across the McCluggage Bridge will be closed February 1-2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bomb threat clears out downtown Pere Marquette overnight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette building early Saturday morning. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the bomb threat just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers helped evacuate hotel guests and staff members.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette

PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Paws Giving Independence pairs service dogs with central Illinoisans for free

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local volunteer organization is celebrating 15 years of pairing service animals with central Illinoisans. Training facilitator assisted, mobility, and facility service dogs. It’s the mission of Paws Giving Independence. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting and encouraging independence for people with varying disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Darwin Homes tenants set to vacate Tuesday, Jan. 31

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline for some Peoria families to be moved out of Darwin Homes’ managed properties. The parent company, SFR3, bought 300 homes in Central Illinois, mostly in Peoria. Now, the company owns 11,000 properties across the country. About 60 families...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries

UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
PERU, IL

