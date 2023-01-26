Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Dozens of school delays announced as a burst of winter weather hits Pittsburgh overnight
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of schools announced they would be delayed after snow hit the Pittsburgh region late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Many of the schools experiencing delays are south of Pittsburgh. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
wtae.com
Firefighters battle flames at Millvale Food & Energy Hub
MILLVALE, Pa. — A fire broke out at Millvale Food & Energy Hub on Monday morning, bringing a response from several local fire companies. Watch the breaking news report from Millvale: Click the video above. The Millvale fire chief said crews were putting water on ion batteries in the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit accepting comments on route changes through Feb. 1
Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) has tried to get the word out about the changes proposed for its East End bus routes. There have been legal advertisements, press releases, and stories on television and on the radio, in newspapers and online, such as in NEXTPittsburgh. The transit authority also posted ads...
Mon-Fayette Expressway’s next phase will help test innovative road concepts
Paul Metzler of Murrysville isn’t confident that truckers will voluntarily limit their use of “jake brakes” on the stretch of Route 22 situated down the hill from his home in Manordale Farms. “Between the ribbed concrete that the highway is made of and the increase in trucks...
Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A train caught on fire on Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.Photos from the Lloydsville Fire Department showed the damage left after the engine caught fire.The train conductor was able to keep the flames from spreading until fire crews arrived.Norfolk Southern is now investigating.
Neighbors concerned with crumbling roof on house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Frustration is building over a property in the Knoxville neighborhood. Over the last few years, pieces have fallen from the home with the latest being a part of the roof collapsing on to the neighbor’s house next door. “I heard like a big boom and I...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh
Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
wtae.com
Buildings and cars hit by gunfire in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Gunshots fired early Sunday morning woke up several people in Pittsburgh's Downtown. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m. No one was injured, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Property damage from the gunshots included...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?
People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
wtae.com
B-PEP calls for strong Pittsburgh police message in wake of Tyre Nichols case
PITTSBURGH — Black Political Empowerment Project leader Tim Stevens saysthe Tyre Nichols case should bring a strong message and specific steps from Mayor Ed Gainey and Pittsburgh police leadership to the city police rank and file. B-PEP sent a letter to Gainey and other top city officials in which it urged action.
wtae.com
UPMC East fire possibly sparked by patient trying to light cigarette
The staff at UPMC East in Monroeville battled a different kind of emergency situation over the weekend. A hospital spokesperson told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a patient may have tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen. This happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Check out other top headlines from...
wtae.com
Shaler police respond to car crash on Butler Plank Road
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash closed off part of Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township Monday evening. As of 6:40 p.m., the area of the road between Kleber Road and Glenshaw Avenue remained closed from damage to a utility pole, according to Shaler police. Police could not say...
3 people injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — At least three people were injured in a late-night car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge. According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened just before midnight Saturday. Three people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said. There’s no word on the...
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
wtae.com
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late-night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to state police, the accident happened on US-224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another...
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility
A homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, last week. State police in Belle Vernon said the device was discovered the morning of Jan. 26, wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe at the facility at 274 Redds Mill Road. State...
wtae.com
Vehicle crashes into home in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Paramedics were called to the scene to help the driver after a vehicle crashed into a home in Penn Hills. The crash happened a little before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Beulah Road. There was minor damage to the home and fire...
