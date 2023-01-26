ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Firefighters battle flames at Millvale Food & Energy Hub

MILLVALE, Pa. — A fire broke out at Millvale Food & Energy Hub on Monday morning, bringing a response from several local fire companies. Watch the breaking news report from Millvale: Click the video above. The Millvale fire chief said crews were putting water on ion batteries in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A train caught on fire on Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.Photos from the Lloydsville Fire Department showed the damage left after the engine caught fire.The train conductor was able to keep the flames from spreading until fire crews arrived.Norfolk Southern is now investigating. 
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Here’s How To View The Green Comet Around Pittsburgh

Last seen by Neanderthals and woolly mammoths, the green comet last passed by Earth 50,000 years ago. Now, under the right viewing conditions, the comet will again be visible as it makes its closest pass by Earth. Comet C/ 2022 E3 (ZTF) — its government name — is famous for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Buildings and cars hit by gunfire in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots fired early Sunday morning woke up several people in Pittsburgh's Downtown. Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m. No one was injured, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Property damage from the gunshots included...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?

People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

UPMC East fire possibly sparked by patient trying to light cigarette

The staff at UPMC East in Monroeville battled a different kind of emergency situation over the weekend. A hospital spokesperson told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a patient may have tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen. This happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. Check out other top headlines from...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Shaler police respond to car crash on Butler Plank Road

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash closed off part of Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township Monday evening. As of 6:40 p.m., the area of the road between Kleber Road and Glenshaw Avenue remained closed from damage to a utility pole, according to Shaler police. Police could not say...
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — At least three people were injured in a late-night car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge. According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened just before midnight Saturday. Three people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said. There’s no word on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle crashes into home in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Paramedics were called to the scene to help the driver after a vehicle crashed into a home in Penn Hills. The crash happened a little before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Beulah Road. There was minor damage to the home and fire...
PENN HILLS, PA

