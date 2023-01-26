ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhillyBite

10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania

From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
EASTON, PA
glensidelocal.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening in Abington

Nothing Bundt Cakes held a Grand Opening today for their new location at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The opening comes on the heels of Community Appreciation Week, a series of events which honored and thanked local public servants. Public servants were able to show their badges or business cards and receive 10 percent off all purchases on their designated days.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
This N.J. snack food company is recalling mini rice cakes due to undeclared allergen

A N.J. snack food company is recalling its Drizzilicious mini rice cakes due to an undeclared peanut allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Snack Innovations Inc. of Piscataway issued a voluntary recall of several batches of the mini rice cakes and drizzled popcorn due to an undeclared peanut residue on the products.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Travelers coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport

The numbers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport are on an upward trend. Passenger departures were up 22% in 2022 as people start to return to travel after a couple of years of COVID. 194 thousand plus…that’s about two thirds of the pre-covid high of 296 thousand in 2019. The airport director believes a third airline will need to come on-board to get back to that peak and says they are working toward that goal.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Easton, PA
