sauconsource.com
Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch Restaurant to Open at Promenade Shops
Sometimes if you can’t decide between breakfast and lunch, brunch is the perfect option. And if you’re a fan of brunch, you should know that a popular restaurant chain known for its brunch menu is coming to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley later this year. Officials with...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Another major retail store closes in Pennsylvania
Another major retail store has closed its doors for good in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Almost every it seems that another major retail chain is announcing new store closures, and today is, unfortunately, no different.
Hilltown-Based Bakery Announces Official Opening of Long-Planned New York Location
A popular Bucks County bakery recently opened a second location out of the area, bringing their famous confections to a new audience. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 West Creamery Road in Hilltown Township, recently announced that the opening of a second location in Queensbury, NY.
PhillyBite
10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania
From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
Retro Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
Area Lee’s Chicken location permanently closes its doors
The Lee's location at 5940 Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. has permanently closed, according to a statement obtained by 2 NEWS.
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
glensidelocal.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening in Abington
Nothing Bundt Cakes held a Grand Opening today for their new location at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The opening comes on the heels of Community Appreciation Week, a series of events which honored and thanked local public servants. Public servants were able to show their badges or business cards and receive 10 percent off all purchases on their designated days.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
This N.J. snack food company is recalling mini rice cakes due to undeclared allergen
A N.J. snack food company is recalling its Drizzilicious mini rice cakes due to an undeclared peanut allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Snack Innovations Inc. of Piscataway issued a voluntary recall of several batches of the mini rice cakes and drizzled popcorn due to an undeclared peanut residue on the products.
Nazareth-area snack maker’s plant expansion plans moving forward
A large food manufacturing facility in the Lehigh Valley is planning to expand its operations once again. Keystone Food Products received land development approval to expand its plant at 3767 Hecktown Road in Lower Nazareth Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
Lehigh Valley weather this week: Dusting of snow, then deep freeze with below-zero wind chill
This week won’t bring much for snow-lovers in the Lehigh Valley, but it will certainly feel wintry by the end. The National Weather Service predicts a 30% to 40% chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. No more than a dusting is expected in the uncertain forecast. “It’s...
Pa. man caught with gun at Newark airport security checkpoint, officials say
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Sunday after being found with a handgun at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint, authorities said. The 37-year-old Bethlehem resident had an unloaded .357-caliber handgun in Terminal C, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday,
Travelers coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport
The numbers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport are on an upward trend. Passenger departures were up 22% in 2022 as people start to return to travel after a couple of years of COVID. 194 thousand plus…that’s about two thirds of the pre-covid high of 296 thousand in 2019. The airport director believes a third airline will need to come on-board to get back to that peak and says they are working toward that goal.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
