The Fresh Market has named restaurant veteran Nathan Baldwin vice president of merchandising food service. In the move, which the Greensboro, N.C.-based grocer indicated will help the chain enhance its prepared food business, Baldwin will oversee a team and lead all the aspects of The Fresh Market’s new “kitchens” concept, including design, workflow, operations, product selection, merchandising, and profit and loss accountability. He will report to Dan Portnoy, chief merchandising officer.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO