Read full article on original website
Related
nrn.com
The Fresh Market hires Nathan Baldwin to lead food service
The Fresh Market has named restaurant veteran Nathan Baldwin vice president of merchandising food service. In the move, which the Greensboro, N.C.-based grocer indicated will help the chain enhance its prepared food business, Baldwin will oversee a team and lead all the aspects of The Fresh Market’s new “kitchens” concept, including design, workflow, operations, product selection, merchandising, and profit and loss accountability. He will report to Dan Portnoy, chief merchandising officer.
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Arby’s, Tim Hortons, and Red Lobster
Velvet Taco doesn’t just have a Weekly Taco Feature. It has a bunch of new items focused on university students available at its restaurants in three college towns. Those items are available indefinitely, as are several new subs at Blimpie, tacos at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, and vegan crumbles at Salsarita’s.
Comments / 0