2nd arrest, suspects threatened to ‘keep it gangsta’ at Lubbock smoke shop: LPD report

LUBBOCK, Texas — Elijah Jimenez, 19, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery at a Lubbock smoke shop in 2022, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Records stated officers responded to Smokehead Shop just after 8:45 p.m. on January 7.

An employee told police that two suspects, identified as Jimenez and Adrian Hernandez, 30, walked into the shop and locked the front door. According to court records, Hernandez laid a gun on the counter and said, “I’m going to keep it gangsta… I’m robbing this b****!” Court records stated that Hernandez demanded money and cigarettes before he pointed the gun at the employee and said, “You better hurry up, don’t make me use this!”

Adrian Hernandez (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

FILE — (Nexstar/Staff)

According to court records, Hernandez told investigators during questioning that he “doesn’t steal things but does shoot people.” Hernandez initially said he was forced to commit the armed robbery, but investigators stated in court records that Hernandez was a “willing participant.”

Jimenez was identified by Hernandez along with an officer from the Lamesa Police Department, according to court documents.

Hernandez was arrested on March 4, 2022, and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery among other charges, according to jail records. As of Thursday, he was at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $250,000.

Jail records showed that Jimenez was arrested in Lamesa and charged with aggravated robbery. As of Thursday, he was at LCDC on a $100,000 bond.

