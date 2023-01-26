This is the same city who had to get a grant to complete a housing development because they ran out of money,and a depleted animal control building that can safely house animals without contaminated walls and has not enough space to properly house animals including only 20 kennels which are not large enough to give the animals exercise,concrete floors to sleep on,and euthanized animals in high numbers due to no space. Josh Agee is incompetent as a mayor and a city council who doesn't care what the citizens ask for.They spent over $300,000 on a walking 8 mile trail that doesn't bring the city revenue and continues to spend money on things like construction on buildings that doesn't bring revenue to the city but taxpayer money pays for it. Typical Arkansas politicians who should have never been elected to office to begin with!
