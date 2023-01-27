Read full article on original website
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
Study shows how personal stories of health risks got students to stop vaping
A new Western study shows that university students who were regularly vaping wanted to cut back after learning about the threat the habit could pose to their health. Ph.D. candidate Babac Salmani and Faculty of Health Sciences professor Harry Prapavessis have published a paper in the Journal of Health Psychology showing vaping intentions—and, to a lesser degree, the behavior itself—can be reduced after learning about the potential consequences.
Study: Disordered eating is not only a disease of affluent girls
Predominant stereotypes about eating disorders suggest that it is a condition mainly associated with girls from wealthy backgrounds. However, a new study from Michigan State University found that boys living in disadvantaged circumstances are at an increased risk for disordered eating, particularly if they have underlying genetic risk factors. "This...
Study unexpectedly finds only 7 health symptoms directly related to 'long COVID'
In a new study, a team of University of Missouri researchers have made an unexpected discovery: People experiencing long-lasting effects from COVID-19—known as "long COVID" or post-COVID conditions—are susceptible to developing only seven health symptoms for up to a year following the infection. They are: fast-beating heart, hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.
Chronic pain-induced depression: Underlying mechanism revealed in mouse study
Chronic pain often leads to depression, which increases suffering and is clinically difficult to treat. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered the underlying mechanism that drives those depressive systems, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The mechanism acts to cause hypersensitivity in a...
Coercive control takes significant toll on children: Systematic review
Children can often be overlooked in situations involving interparental coercive control, but the impact on them is significant, a new research review from The Australian National University (ANU) has found. Coercive control is a pattern of controlling behaviors and asserting dominance within an intimate relationship. It can include limiting access...
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
Step up! Here's how to start a healthy walking habit
Starting a walking routine is simple because it requires so little: comfortable, supportive walking shoes and your own two feet. Unlike gym workouts, the initial expense is small and the schedule is flexible. "Walking's a great way to work out because we can integrate it into our daily lives," said...
Migraine: how to diagnose, manage and prevent
Migraine is a major cause of disability, affecting about 12% of people. A 2-part series published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) on diagnosing and managing the condition with both acute and preventive therapy provides guidance for clinicians. "The goal of treatment of migraine attacks is to provide rapid relief...
Study unravels interplay between sleep, chronic pain and spinal cord stimulation
Often debilitating, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons individuals seek medical help. About 65 million adults in the United States are affected by chronic pain. Between 67 to 88 percent of them also suffer from sleep disturbances, including longer and more frequent nocturnal awakenings and poorer sleep quality. Moreover, sleep disorders also may exacerbate pain by contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and depression.
Social activity, aging education critical to brain health in older African Americans, study finds
Among its many benefits to our overall health and well-being, exercise strengthens the brain and helps defend against cognitive decline. However, the results of a recent clinical trial revealed another activity that may benefit the brain more than exercise alone: social engagement and education around healthy aging. A BrightFocus Alzheimer's...
Vascular grafts: Technology success or technology failure?
Blood vessel replacements (vascular grafts) are used today for hemodialysis blood access, trauma repair and cardiovascular reconstruction. The first synthetic vascular grafts (blood vessel replacements) were developed just after World War II and were fabricated from materials such as parachute cloth, stitched on home sewing machines. By the 1970s, commercial vascular grafts were introduced, made primarily from Dacron fabric or expanded Teflon (ePTFE).
Loss of muscle mass in acute stage of COVID-19 is associated with persistent symptoms, study shows
The more muscle mass is lost during hospitalization for COVID-19, the greater the likelihood of developing persistent symptoms of the disease, such as weakness and so-called long COVID, which can include shortness of breath (dyspnea), persistent coughs and headaches, insomnia and anxiety. This is the main finding of a study...
Three or more concussions linked with worse brain function in later life
Experiencing three or more concussions is linked with worsened brain function in later life, according to major new research. The study—the largest of its kind—has also found having just one moderate-to-severe concussion or traumatic brain injury (TBI) can have a long-term impact on brain function, including memory. Led...
90% reduction in COVID-19 deaths after booster dose: Hong Kong study
A booster (third) dose of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was associated with a 90% reduction in death in people with multiple health conditions compared to 2 doses, according to a new study from Hong Kong published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "We found a substantially reduced risk of COVID-19–related death...
What you should know about MINOCA, a type of heart attack mostly affecting women
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., and a type of heart attack called myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA), which predominantly affects women, is garnering increased attention. In observance of American Heart Month in February and Cedars-Sinai's 18th annual National Wear Red...
Study analyzes the anatomical and spatial organization of the human brain
Emiliano Bruner, a paleoneurologist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), and Tim Schuurman, a doctoral candidate in his research group, have just published a paper in the Journal of Anatomy that employs anatomical network analysis to study the spatial organization of the brain in modern humans, as well as the spatial constraints that influence its evolution and development.
Understanding long-term changes in the synapses between the hypothalamus and hippocampus
The complexity of the human brain is unparalleled. Fortunately, thanks to constant progress in neuroscience over the past decades, we have started to make some sense of it. For instance, we now know that neuronal synapses can undergo long-lasting changes in response to their activity and that of nearby neurons, and it is believed this "synaptic plasticity" is one of the key mechanisms behind learning and memory.
A neuro-chip to manage brain disorders
EPFL researchers have combined low-power chip design, machine learning algorithms, and soft implantable electrodes to produce a neural interface that can identify and suppress symptoms of various neurological disorders. Mahsa Shoaran of the Integrated Neurotechnologies Laboratory in the School of Engineering collaborated with Stéphanie Lacour in the Laboratory for Soft...
What effect will lunar new year have on COVID spread in China? Modeling shows most people have already been infected
China stuck rigidly to a zero-COVID policy until December 2022. This included travel restrictions, mass testing and mandatory quarantines. The rapid lifting of this strategy led to a surge of COVID infections across the country. There have been concerns that the Chinese lunar new year travel in January may cause...
