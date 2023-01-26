ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, TX

1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal wreck in Moore County

By Angel Oliva
 4 days ago

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a fatal wreck Wednesday on FM 119, eight miles northeast of Dumas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that on Jan. 25, two vehicles were involved in a wreck that led to the death of Shawna Granillo, 47, of Sunray.

According to DPS, one vehicle was going west on FM 119 driving the wrong way in the east lane. A second vehicle, driven by Granillo, was driving in the eastbound lane of FM 119 before colliding with the first vehicle.

DPS said the vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane. Granillo was pronounced dead on the scene by the Moore County Justice of the Peace.

According to DPS, the driver of the first vehicle, Jena Larios-Tipaz, 18, of Dumas, was treated for minor injuries before being released to DPS on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter and booked into the Moore County Jail.

The crash is still being investigated.

