We could see some slippery road conditions in Bartlesville this week as the forecast calls for the possibility of snow and freezing rain. Appearing on CHIEF CHAT, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said, "The Bartlesville Police Department may implement 'Operation Slick Streets' during times when available manpower decreases to 50 percent or less for motorists involved in inclement weather or private property accidents when the following criteria is met: No injuries. No impaired driver involved. No vehicle blocking the rodeway."

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO