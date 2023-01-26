Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
OK Cooking School: Recipe Submissions Sought
Join us for another great OK Cooking School set for April 18, 2023, at the Bartlesville Community Center!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Promotions Director, Tina Romine, said, "We need your recipes for the 2023 Cooking Magazine by February, 14, 2023. One recipe will be chosen to be featured at the show and WIN a Branson prize package."
bartlesvilleradio.com
Our Blood Institute Headed to Bartlesville
Our Blood Institute is in Bartlesville hoping to get some donations this week. OBI will be at RSU Bartlesville on Tuesday from 12pm-5pm and The Neighborhood Connection on Thursday from10am-2:30pm. Our Blood Institute typically has a 3-5 day supply of lifesaving blood available but sitting at a 1-2 day supply.
bartlesvilleradio.com
7th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show
The 7th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, presented by Bartlett Co-op, is Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College campus at 400 W. 11th St. Coffeyville, Kansas. Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter and Tina Romine said of Nellis...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BHS Hoops Postponed on Tuesday
No Bartlesville High basketball on Tuesday night. Sand Springs, the Bruin’s opponent, is out of school and said they cannot play. This is the second game that Bartlesville has had postponed in the past week. The game against the Sandites has been moved to Monday, Feb, 6 in the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BHS Swimming in Regional Friday
This weekend will be the first round of any postseason for any Bartlesville High winter sport. BHS swimming will be in regionals on Friday night at 6:00 in Jenks. Both the BHS girls and guys should have an excellent chance to advance to state. Both clubs already finished second at the Frontier Valley Conference meet a couple of weeks ago.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Commissioners Approve New Car; Discuss Quotes For Bathroom Flooring
The Osage County Commissioners approved and signed a lease purchase agreement for the sheriff with Welch State Bank for a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe 4X4 with Sheriff’s upfit package for $63,655.20. The commissioners also reviewed and quotes for flooring in the bathrooms in the Ag Building and Clarence Brantley Indoor...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
Copan is slated to be at home against Barnsdall. As was previously reported, the Hornets are headed to Welch for their District in a little more than a week. This means that time is running out to work on some things. First year head coach Kolton Stacy talks about the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey and Nowata Rematch Preview
The Dewey Bulldoggers and Nowata Ironmen are set to face off for round two of their matchup this season, this time in Dewey. They previously played to open the season against each other on December 2nd in Nowata when the Ironmen won by 10, at 65-55. For the Bulldoggers, they...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Hornets Could Get to .500 This Week
Copan is slated to be at home against Barnsdall. As was previously reported, the Hornets are headed to Welch for their District in a little more than a week. This means that time is running out to work on some things. First year head coach Kolton Stacy talks about the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Approve Bid for Truck; Accept Donations
The Nowata County Commissioners meeting kicked off this Monday morning with the accepting of a bid for a 2021 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 Long Box in the amount of $40,380 to Bartlesville CDJR. The Commissioners also discussed a donation made to the local sheriff’s office. The Commissioners...
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Commissioners Talk Funds
The Washington County Commissioners approved a couple items and went over their individual reports in a brief meeting on Monday morning. Jerry Kelley with Washington County Emergency Management made a presentation over the 2022 ARPA Funds Report. Kelley goes over the process. The Commissioners also adopted a purchase card policies...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Split Against Blackwell
Pawhuska made the journey to Blackwell to try to sweep the week. The Lady Huskies would be down after the first quarter but ran away with the win 55-35. Lady Huskies were lead behind Miya Curry’s double double. Scored seemingly every point in the paint. Shanell Cochrane would hit...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Reporting Accidents in Slick Conditions
We could see some slippery road conditions in Bartlesville this week as the forecast calls for the possibility of snow and freezing rain. Appearing on CHIEF CHAT, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said, "The Bartlesville Police Department may implement 'Operation Slick Streets' during times when available manpower decreases to 50 percent or less for motorists involved in inclement weather or private property accidents when the following criteria is met: No injuries. No impaired driver involved. No vehicle blocking the rodeway."
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Man Seen on Drug Trafficking
A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on one count of trafficking Methamphetamine. Gregory Yoho was arrested back on October 4th of 2021 after getting pulled over for speeding. Officers were already on alert for Yoho as it was reported anonymously to them that Yoho was in possession of methamphetamines.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests
TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
Comments / 0