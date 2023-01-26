ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Password trick: Protect your financial identity & save your sanity

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us have to change at least one of our passwords once every three months. Stop adding a new number at the end. Especially if it's a password you use for multiple things. You're just making it easier for a hacker to get into your email, mobile banking, Amazon account, and all the other things. You really need to have all individual passwords.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFXR

Danville Police ask for help identifying person

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
DANVILLE, VA
rhinotimes.com

Register of Deeds Passport Operation Is Going Gangbusters

A decade ago, if you had gone to the Guilford County Register of Deeds Office and asked for a passport, they would have told you that you were in the wrong place. However, seven years ago, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen added the service to the long list of existing deeds office services, and now, in 2023, he’s kind of amazed at the immense popularity of the offering.
WFMY NEWS2

4 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl in Montgomery Co.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday. They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 person dead from shooting on Lynhaven Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died from a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The victim, Kalup Maynard, 26, was shot around 4 p.m. when Greensboro police responded to the call at 3500 Lynhaven Drive. Maynard died from his injuries on Saturday night. The shooting is now being...
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro, NC
