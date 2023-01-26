Read full article on original website
Password trick: Protect your financial identity & save your sanity
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us have to change at least one of our passwords once every three months. Stop adding a new number at the end. Especially if it's a password you use for multiple things. You're just making it easier for a hacker to get into your email, mobile banking, Amazon account, and all the other things. You really need to have all individual passwords.
BBB warns of banned & unlicensed contractor: James Born of Born Electric
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine paying a contractor $900 up-front to do some electrical work on your house and he never comes back to finish the job. Now add to that, you find out the state has banned him from doing work in all of North Carolina. Even if he did come back, he wouldn't be allowed to finish the job you hired him for.
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
Scammers costing North Carolina families thousands in SNAP benefits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been more than 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers impacting people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin counties. Nearly a dozen linked to two […]
Scammers cloned email and NC church lost $793,000 for new sanctuary
The emails came one after the other on a Friday, according to the church. After the weekend, a church representative responded to the cloned email and made a payment.
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
Are you covered? Why your auto insurance policy may not cover certain damage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rainy weather is not optimum driving weather. It's not even good weather to park outside. Wind can break branches and drop them right on your windshield. And if that happens…. “That's more than likely going to be a comprehensive claim, similar to a rock flying off...
Rental scam dupes Durham man out of thousands of dollars, gets him evicted from his home
A Durham man says he is now homeless after he fell for a rental scam and lost thousands of dollars.
Two Greensboro city workers helped collapsed man in street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's a reason to smile, today. Two waste collection workers in Greensboro dropped everything to help a man who collapsed in the street from a medical emergency in January. The City of Greensboro recognized their swift action in a Facebook post. Oliver Gray (left) and Harold...
Man inherits water bill after moving into a new home in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Triad law enforcement agencies share thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the Triad has released statements on the recent death of Tyre Nichols and the actions of the Memphis police officers involved after watching the video that was released Friday evening. Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page wrote in a statement:. On Friday...
rhinotimes.com
Register of Deeds Passport Operation Is Going Gangbusters
A decade ago, if you had gone to the Guilford County Register of Deeds Office and asked for a passport, they would have told you that you were in the wrong place. However, seven years ago, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen added the service to the long list of existing deeds office services, and now, in 2023, he’s kind of amazed at the immense popularity of the offering.
Crime Stoppers | Police say it's ok to leave a tip, it's completely anonymous
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When it comes to Crime Stoppers, people can come forward with tips and receive a monetary reward for information leading to arrests. For some families, it's the chance to get closure. We hear that the tool is anonymous but News 2 checked base with Winston-Salem Crime...
4 inmates overdosed on Fentanyl in Montgomery Co.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday. They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates...
Indiana Avenue open after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 4600 block of Indiana Avenue from Deshler Drive to Walcott Street west has reopened after a crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store today!. ADD...
1 person dead from shooting on Lynhaven Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died from a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The victim, Kalup Maynard, 26, was shot around 4 p.m. when Greensboro police responded to the call at 3500 Lynhaven Drive. Maynard died from his injuries on Saturday night. The shooting is now being...
wfmynews2.com
4 people killed in 5 Triad shootings over the weekend
Greensboro and Winston-Salem police are investigating several shootings. City leaders said something needs to change.
Spray Cotton Mills was being renovated when it caught fire; exact cause still unknown
EDEN, N.C. — The City of Eden Fire Department, Eden Police Department, North Carolina State Bueno of Investigation (SBI), and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms met at the Spray Cotton Mills to conduct an overall assessment of what remains of the site on Monday, Jan. 30. The team found that...
Pay $5 a month for prescriptions with Amazon's new RxPass
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The average American spends about a $100 a month on prescription medicines according to the healthcare company Single Care, but today Amazon launched a new service hoping to get that price down to just $5 a month for a lot of folks. Amazon's RxPass is an...
