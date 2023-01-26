ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

RB B
4d ago

If you remove guns it will be mass stabbings or mass bat attacks. Its the mind of the perpetrator. The gun itself is an inanimate object until evil picks it up. Removing guns will not remove the evil or mentally disturbed. What also gets removed if you remove guns is the ability of law abiding, non evil or insane citizens to protect themselves if they so choose. Do we need full autos or glocks with a "switch".. NO. This is America, land of the brave and home of the FREE. That personally owned firearm also guarantees that freedom is respected.

Gary Watts
4d ago

do a background check every time I go in a gun store and buy one yes private sales don't have to do this but a law requiring this will do nothing

YAHOO!

Judge: Michael Cummins can face death penalty in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders

A judge ruled Monday that prosecutors can seek the death penalty for Michael Cummins, who is set to face trial this spring for one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders. The judge's decision was delivered orally Monday, according to District Attorney General Ray Whitley. Cummins was charged and arrested after eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were found dead in April 2019 across three gruesome crime scenes in Westmoreland in Sumner County.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

New bill introduced to create digital license for TN residents

From Local 3 News: Your driver’s license could soon move from your wallet to your phone. A bill to create a digital license is making its way through the Tennessee House. If the bill passes, you could keep your hard copy – however, a software would allow you to keep your license on your phone.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

State officials address critical issues in DCS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met to come up with a list of recommendations needed to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville as well as the entire juvenile justice system in Tennessee. Last year in June,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn

The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution. The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know

An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
TENNESSEE STATE
Pride Publishing

Tenn. House Democrats looking for improvement in Lee’s second term

Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Gov. Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation.’ However, Democrats say the state is leading the nation in too many of the wrong categories. Some of those include:
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
