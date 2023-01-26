Read full article on original website
RB B
4d ago
If you remove guns it will be mass stabbings or mass bat attacks. Its the mind of the perpetrator. The gun itself is an inanimate object until evil picks it up. Removing guns will not remove the evil or mentally disturbed. What also gets removed if you remove guns is the ability of law abiding, non evil or insane citizens to protect themselves if they so choose. Do we need full autos or glocks with a "switch".. NO. This is America, land of the brave and home of the FREE. That personally owned firearm also guarantees that freedom is respected.
Gary Watts
4d ago
do a background check every time I go in a gun store and buy one yes private sales don't have to do this but a law requiring this will do nothing
Related
tennesseelookout.com
Hearing set on suit brought by former vaccine chief against Tennessee Department of Health
A federal judge in Nashville has set a hearing for March 10 to consider competing claims in a lawsuit brought by former Tennessee vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus, whose highly publicized ouster from state government during the pandemic came amidst political pushback on vaccinating teens. Fiscus is seeking a so-called “name...
End Slavery TN hosts free 'Human Trafficking 101' training session
In the last few years, thousands of victims of human trafficking have been identified in Tennessee. End Slavery TN held a training free session to help the public fight trafficking in the state.
TN lawmakers introduce bill to put 'In God We Trust' in state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would ask the governor to submit a new design of the state seal to be approved, making sure that the new seal includes "In God We Trust." SB 0420 was introduced by Senator Rusty Crowe (R - Johnson...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols. State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change. Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened. “Somebody should have...
YAHOO!
Judge: Michael Cummins can face death penalty in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders
A judge ruled Monday that prosecutors can seek the death penalty for Michael Cummins, who is set to face trial this spring for one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders. The judge's decision was delivered orally Monday, according to District Attorney General Ray Whitley. Cummins was charged and arrested after eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were found dead in April 2019 across three gruesome crime scenes in Westmoreland in Sumner County.
WKRN
Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest
WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
mymix1041.com
New bill introduced to create digital license for TN residents
From Local 3 News: Your driver’s license could soon move from your wallet to your phone. A bill to create a digital license is making its way through the Tennessee House. If the bill passes, you could keep your hard copy – however, a software would allow you to keep your license on your phone.
New poll shows more TN parents are concerned about their child's mental health in school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy released the results of a new poll, finding that most of the Tennessee parents they surveyed were concerned about their child's education. The poll asked parents to answer a series of questions about their children, and what their top...
wvlt.tv
State officials address critical issues in DCS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met to come up with a list of recommendations needed to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville as well as the entire juvenile justice system in Tennessee. Last year in June,...
chattanoogacw.com
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
wpln.org
Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn
The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
WSMV
Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution. The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.
'If I had a family, they'd be my world' | Hundreds of Tennessee kids in need of a forever family
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One child said she'd been in a million different homes without anyone who cared enough to be her family. Another said he'd never experienced what a true family means. "Ideally, a child would belong in a family," said Kristin Miller, a manager of community relations for...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TN state leaders release statements on Memphis police incident involving Tyre Nichols
TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee leaders from all levels of government have made statements about the Tyre Nichols Memphis police incident. Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined that list. Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter, “Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent […]
Half a million Tennesseans applied for student debt relief through Biden program
In Tennessee, 517,000 borrowers applied for or were deemed automatically eligible for student loan forgiveness, according to the Biden administration.
10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know
An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
Pride Publishing
Tenn. House Democrats looking for improvement in Lee’s second term
Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Gov. Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation.’ However, Democrats say the state is leading the nation in too many of the wrong categories. Some of those include:
WATE
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WBBJ
Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
WBIR
