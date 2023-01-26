Read full article on original website
WGME
Poland Spring discovers PFAS in Fryeburg water source
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Poland Spring has reportedly detected PFAS in the company’s Fryeburg spring. According to the Bangor Daily News, Poland Spring said they have not detected PFAS in the company’s bottled water only in the spring. Out of 11 of the bottled water companies in the state,...
WGME
'They recognize the need for this:' Construction moves forward on Brunswick-Topsham bridge
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- After years of protests and other delays, a historic bridge between Brunswick and Topsham is getting replaced. The project was delayed for nearly a decade, and during that time, the cost to build a new one has skyrocketed. Work to rebuild the Frank J. Wood Bridge first...
WGME
Plan to replace deteriorating historic Midcoast bridge moves forward
TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A plan to replace a deteriorating historic Midcoast bridge is moving forward. The Maine Department of Transportation says it has received a final determination from the Federal Highway Administration that allows the MaineDOT to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge, which connects Topsham to Brunswick. The MaineDOT...
WGME
Concert to feed those in need gets $5,000 donation from local credit union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A planned concert this spring to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard and people in need got a big boost Monday. Town and Country Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 toward the Feeding Neighbors in Need benefit concert. That concert is set to take place on May 20...
WGME
'I don't know why they're doing it:' Bath asks people to stop dumping old food in cemetery
BATH (WGME) - Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath has become a dumping ground for food waste. The director of Bath Parks and Recreation says this has to stop. Piles of onions, tomatoes and green peppers were at the cemetery Monday. The public is confused about why the culprit chose this...
WGME
Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida
WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
WGME
Man accused of stealing Augusta police cruiser, harassing Maine family faces 2 charges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man accused of stealing a police cruiser and harassing a family has been indicted. According to the Kennebec Journal, 27-year-old Kyle King faces charges of theft and impersonating a public servant. King reportedly walked past the “police only” sign at the Augusta Police Department and...
WGME
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
WGME
Portland police say they are seeing rise in guns stolen from vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say they're seeing a rise in car burglaries and guns stolen from vehicles. Police say car burglaries are up 77 percent compared to this time last year. They say they've taken reports of three guns stolen over just a few weeks and two of them...
WGME
Ethics commission to meet to discuss Maine lawmaker accused of forging signatures
The Maine Ethics Commission will meet on Monday to discuss a state lawmaker accused of forging signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign. Representative Clinton Collamore, a newly elected Democrat from Waldoboro, was indicted for allegedly having up to 30 fraudulent signatures on government forms. The Maine Ethics...
WGME
Mt. Blue cancels high school after two threats made on same day
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- School is canceled at Mt. Blue High School Tuesday after two threats to the campus on Monday, according to the superintendent. The high school campus was searched Monday afternoon after someone reported a bomb threat. No explosive materials were found. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Christian...
WGME
Gorham kids compete in free throw shooting competition
GORHAM (WGME) - A display of skills on the court in Gorham Saturday for the annual free throw championship. The local chapter of the Knights of the Columbus puts on the competition each year for kids between nine and 14 years old. Each kid gets 15 free throws to see...
WGME
Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
WGME
Gardiner man found guilty of murder and attempted murder in shooting, machete attacks
A Gardiner man was found guilty on Friday of murder, another attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. According to Capital Judicial Court records, Dylan Ketcham, 23, was charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson back in January 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later died from his injuries that year.
