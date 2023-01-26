ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

WGME

Poland Spring discovers PFAS in Fryeburg water source

FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Poland Spring has reportedly detected PFAS in the company’s Fryeburg spring. According to the Bangor Daily News, Poland Spring said they have not detected PFAS in the company’s bottled water only in the spring. Out of 11 of the bottled water companies in the state,...
FRYEBURG, ME
WGME

Plan to replace deteriorating historic Midcoast bridge moves forward

TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A plan to replace a deteriorating historic Midcoast bridge is moving forward. The Maine Department of Transportation says it has received a final determination from the Federal Highway Administration that allows the MaineDOT to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge, which connects Topsham to Brunswick. The MaineDOT...
TOPSHAM, ME
WGME

Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida

WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty

WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
WINSLOW, ME
WGME

Mt. Blue cancels high school after two threats made on same day

FARMINGTON (WGME) -- School is canceled at Mt. Blue High School Tuesday after two threats to the campus on Monday, according to the superintendent. The high school campus was searched Monday afternoon after someone reported a bomb threat. No explosive materials were found. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Christian...
FARMINGTON, ME
WGME

Gorham kids compete in free throw shooting competition

GORHAM (WGME) - A display of skills on the court in Gorham Saturday for the annual free throw championship. The local chapter of the Knights of the Columbus puts on the competition each year for kids between nine and 14 years old. Each kid gets 15 free throws to see...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
STANDISH, ME

