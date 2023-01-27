ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Letter to the editor: High earners get tax breaks

The letter “What’s ‘fair share’ when it comes to taxes?” (Jan. 24, TribLIVE) repeated the tired old saw that “Roughly 50% of wage earners pay no federal income tax at all.” This is simply not true. 6.2% of each employee’s wages is deducted...
Letter to the editor: We must end our government excesses

In January, many of us look at our bills after Christmas and ask, “How am I going to pay for everything I bought?” I have not heard this asked of our elected officials. Everyone seems to want to ignore this elephant in the room and push it onto the next generation.
Letter to the editor: America is broke

In the letter “Republicans holding us hostage” (Jan. 26, TribLIVE), the writer accused the Republicans of blackmail in which all of us are held hostage by playing a high stakes game of chicken over whether or not to increase the debt ceiling. It would be highly appreciated if the writer included with his sophomoric diatribe about America’s debt just how we as taxpayers will ever repay the debt that already exists. It might be more honest if he admitted that America is broke. We cannot pay our bills now and haven’t been able to since LBJ started the Great Society over 50 years ago.

