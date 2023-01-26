ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Standouts: The Choplin Family Coaching Tandem

By Pete Yanity
 4 days ago

It began as just a one-year plan to work side-by-side but has grown into a nearly two decade partnership in which a son and his father have become even closer through the game they love.

7 News Sports Todd Summers tells us the story of Reggie and Harvey Choplin and their work in the game.

