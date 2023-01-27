ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Janet Wheeler
3d ago

so she's sentenced to death, just when this execution happen? She didn't give the baby and her mama, that she brutally murdered, an extended time to live. GET ON WITH IT.

KSST Radio

911 Abuse Lands Texas Man in Jail

January 29, 2023 – Gary Don Rose age 36 and a resident of Cumby, Tx was arrested and charged with Abuse of 911 Services and Assault of a Peace Officer. The evening began with Rose calling the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with a Deputy. After speaking with law enforcement over the phone Rose called 911 approximately 8 times. Rose was advised multiple times not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.
CUMBY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Theft Warrant Issued By Atlanta, TX PD

Atlanta, Texas, Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers. Bobby Joel Caraway, Jr., is wanted on a warrant for felony theft. Investigators say Caraway owned Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Residents had complained to police that they had paid for services that he never completed. Residents allegedly called Caraway about the progress on their headstones and engraving, but he didn’t return their calls.
ATLANTA, TX
inforney.com

Texarkana, Arkansas boy located and is safe with mother

TEXARKANA, Ark. - According to police in Texarkana Hunter Hardemon, 5, is safe with his mother who picked him up early Monday morning at a bus stop near the Links at Texarkana apartments in the 300 block of Links Drive. Police are now investigating a custody dispute, and Hardemon's mother...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed

Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
Power 95.9

Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Wadley Hospital celebrates Women Physicians Day

TEXARKANA, Texas - February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day, and the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell. She was the first female in the United States to earn a degree in medicine in 1849. Blackwell's achievements paved the way for other female doctors all across the country. Dr. Deborah Shuman has...
TEXARKANA, TX
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Steven Todd Cox

On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
NASHVILLE, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

TXDOT continues replacing SH-8 bridges at Sulphur River

TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) continues to replace bridges over the Sulphur River on State Highway 8. The work is one of six TXDOT projects ongoing in Bowie County. For Cass County, the bridge replacement is one of three. In Bowie County, Interstate 30 is the...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal McCurtain County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 64-year-old Millerton man died in a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County. Investigators report that Charles Adkins ran off OK 98, hit two fences after overcorrecting, and ended up in a home. Troopers say McCurtain County Memorial Hospital pronounced him after he experienced a medical condition.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KTBS

Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas

East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

