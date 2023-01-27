Read full article on original website
Janet Wheeler
3d ago
so she's sentenced to death, just when this execution happen? She didn't give the baby and her mama, that she brutally murdered, an extended time to live. GET ON WITH IT.
911 Abuse Lands Texas Man in Jail
January 29, 2023 – Gary Don Rose age 36 and a resident of Cumby, Tx was arrested and charged with Abuse of 911 Services and Assault of a Peace Officer. The evening began with Rose calling the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with a Deputy. After speaking with law enforcement over the phone Rose called 911 approximately 8 times. Rose was advised multiple times not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
65 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report for Jan. 23 – 29
The fourth and final full week of January saw quite an increase in arrests in Bowie County. Your Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 65 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 25 of those while 40 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
easttexasradio.com
Theft Warrant Issued By Atlanta, TX PD
Atlanta, Texas, Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers. Bobby Joel Caraway, Jr., is wanted on a warrant for felony theft. Investigators say Caraway owned Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Residents had complained to police that they had paid for services that he never completed. Residents allegedly called Caraway about the progress on their headstones and engraving, but he didn’t return their calls.
inforney.com
Texarkana, Arkansas boy located and is safe with mother
TEXARKANA, Ark. - According to police in Texarkana Hunter Hardemon, 5, is safe with his mother who picked him up early Monday morning at a bus stop near the Links at Texarkana apartments in the 300 block of Links Drive. Police are now investigating a custody dispute, and Hardemon's mother...
KSLA
Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed
Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
KTBS
Wadley Hospital celebrates Women Physicians Day
TEXARKANA, Texas - February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day, and the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell. She was the first female in the United States to earn a degree in medicine in 1849. Blackwell's achievements paved the way for other female doctors all across the country. Dr. Deborah Shuman has...
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Steven Todd Cox
On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TXDOT continues replacing SH-8 bridges at Sulphur River
TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) continues to replace bridges over the Sulphur River on State Highway 8. The work is one of six TXDOT projects ongoing in Bowie County. For Cass County, the bridge replacement is one of three. In Bowie County, Interstate 30 is the...
easttexasradio.com
Wreck Closes 271 Between Talco And Bogata
They are reporting icy roads on 271 south. Please drive with care. For the latest road conditions, go to www.drivetexas.org.
easttexasradio.com
Fatal McCurtain County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 64-year-old Millerton man died in a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County. Investigators report that Charles Adkins ran off OK 98, hit two fences after overcorrecting, and ended up in a home. Troopers say McCurtain County Memorial Hospital pronounced him after he experienced a medical condition.
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
KTBS
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
inforney.com
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
Texarkana Braces for Possible Ice Storm Praying Not Like in 2000
The Texarkana area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service with the potential of freezing rain or a winter mix with some ice accumulation possible. I don't know about you but every time I hear mention of ice in the weather forecasts I automatically think of...
Watch This Spooky Video from The Haunted Hotel in Jefferson, Texas
Never have I believed in ghosts; I am one of those people that have to see something to believe it for myself. But this latest video that was released online by The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas has me rethinking everything I have ever thought about ghosts. If you’re...
