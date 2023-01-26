ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iontb.com

Woman dead after a vehicle crash on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater

Officers from the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) continue investigating a crash on Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Shannon Pollock of Dunedin, was driving a 2007 Nissan Versa westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and...
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
SARASOTA, FL
iontb.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Ulmerton Road in Largo

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, crews from Largo Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at Wild Acres Road. The motorcyclist was ejected from the Suzuki motorcycle onto the roadway. Bayflite was requested and landed in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road. The motorcyclist was flown to the trauma center at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 found dead after house fire in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found dead after a house fire Saturday evening in Pasco County according to a news release. The fire happened around 5:00 p.m. at a single-family home located on Hays Road in Spring Hill. Authorities say when firefighters searched the home, they found one adult person inside.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Law enforcement shore up security for second post-pandemic Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said this Gasparilla will go on record as one of the best attended since the pandemic. The third largest parade in the country kicked off successfully Saturday with the help of security by air, land and sea.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy