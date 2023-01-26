Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
See Vintage Photographs from Italy at The Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
The History of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers UniformModern GlobeTampa, FL
Woman dead after a vehicle crash on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) continue investigating a crash on Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Shannon Pollock of Dunedin, was driving a 2007 Nissan Versa westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and...
All Lanes Open On Sunset Point Road In Clearwater After Serious Injury Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel were on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries on Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue. According to police, an adult female driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of
Second person identified in St. Pete motorcycle crash that killed 13-year-old
A second person who was involved in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning has been identified. The crash remains under investigation.
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
4 lanes blocked on I-275 SB after multi-vehicle crash
A multi-vehicle crash in Tampa is causing delays and closure Monday morning. Drivers should avoid the area.
2 injured in Hernando County deputy-involved shooting
Two people were shot by Hernando County deputies on Sunday evening.
LIVE: Fire damages 2 homes in Clearwater
A house fire ended up damaging two homes in Clearwater early Monday morning, according to a city release.
Dog stuck in pond at Tampa park rescued
A dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond in a Tampa park was rescued on Monday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it worked with Animal Control to rescue the pup.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Animal Control Work Together To Rescue Dog Stranded In Pond
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday morning, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to assist Hillsborough County Animal Control. Animal Control was on scene at around 8:00 AM Monday at Lucy Dell Park, located at 6407 North 45th Street in Tampa. According to officials, they
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Ulmerton Road in Largo
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, crews from Largo Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road at Wild Acres Road. The motorcyclist was ejected from the Suzuki motorcycle onto the roadway. Bayflite was requested and landed in the westbound lanes of Ulmerton Road. The motorcyclist was flown to the trauma center at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.
1 found dead after house fire in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found dead after a house fire Saturday evening in Pasco County according to a news release. The fire happened around 5:00 p.m. at a single-family home located on Hays Road in Spring Hill. Authorities say when firefighters searched the home, they found one adult person inside.
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
Plant City Man Killed Attempting To Cross N. Alexander Street
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Plant City man was killed in a pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday around 7:08 pm. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian with injury. Upon police
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
Law enforcement shore up security for second post-pandemic Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said this Gasparilla will go on record as one of the best attended since the pandemic. The third largest parade in the country kicked off successfully Saturday with the help of security by air, land and sea.
HERNANDO COUNTY: Detectives searching for a man that broke into a Spring Hill home
SPRING HILL, FLa.- Hernando County detectives are searching for a man that broke into a home in Spring Hill on December 4,2022 around 8:00PM. If you have any information about this case, call Detective Witherell at 352-754-6830 or if you wish to remain anonymous or to be eligible for a reward, call the.
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
Scammer Trying To Get Money Is Identifying Himself As A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to be on alert to a recent phone scam occurring in Pinellas County. The suspect is calling residents in Pinellas County and identifying himself as a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee. According
Crews keep manatees safe during Gasparilla invasion
While Gasparilla is fun for Tampa residents, it can prove dangerous for any manatees that might wander into the middle of the invasion.
