So is my gas and electric and it's this way all over the country, you're going to have to tighten your belts with this administration
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit
The Arkansas Legislature is poised to increase the state’s homestead tax credit; the question: How much? House Bill 1032 by Rep. Lanny Fite (R-Benton) would increase the Homestead Property Tax Credit from $375 a year to $425 in 2024. Fite explained his bill last week to the House Revenue and Tax Committee, but he plans […] The post Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Blossom Festival, Mayhaw Festival, Betty's Old Fashion, 4-Dice Restaurant among Arkansas FHOF finalists
Maybe the third time will be the charm for the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off. The festival has been a finalist in the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame’s “Food-Themed Event” in 2021 and 2022. On Monday, the festival was named a finalist for the third consecutive year.
Arkansas resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
KTLO
Arkansas looking into content of AP course on African American studies
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hands a pen to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva after signing one of her first executive orders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has asked the national College...
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee
A bill expanding Arkansas school employees’ right to defend themselves in physical altercations passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, while another bill aimed at protecting LGBTQ Arkansans from violence was tabled. Senate Minority Whip Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) said her background as a schoolteacher informed her introduction of both bills. Chesterfield introduced Senate Bill […] The post Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
KHBS
Arkansas prison reform advocates, lawmakers, disagree on prison strategy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison reform advocates are asking lawmakers not to build new prisons. Many lawmakers are planning to do just that.
Report: Arkansas rent increases among nation’s highest
Year-over-year rent increases in Arkansas were among the highest in the country, according to a recent report.
kuaf.com
The Possibility of Universal Newborn Home Health in Arkansas
State Rep. Julie Mayberry has proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a universal newborn home nurse program free of charge to all in Arkansas. Mayberry mentions that if the bill passes, it would join Oregon and New Jersey as the first states to pass this program.
nwahomepage.com
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest. Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard …. Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest. Roads are slick in Northwest Arkansas. Roads are slick in Northwest Arkansas. Electric providers weigh in on power outage potential. Sleet and freezing...
KATV
Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
Arkansas artist uses new exhibit to explore voting challenges
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's no secret that for decades, minority groups who have gone to cast a ballot have faced intense voter intimidation— with the use of tactics like Gerrymandering and poll taxes. History has shown that the federal government would eventually step in. Native Arkansan, Kevin...
