Arkansas State

4d ago

So is my gas and electric and it's this way all over the country, you're going to have to tighten your belts with this administration

Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
JONESBORO, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit

The Arkansas Legislature is poised to increase the state’s homestead tax credit; the question: How much? House Bill 1032 by Rep. Lanny Fite (R-Benton) would increase the Homestead Property Tax Credit from $375 a year to $425 in 2024. Fite explained his bill last week to the House Revenue and Tax Committee, but he plans […] The post Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas looking into content of AP course on African American studies

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hands a pen to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva after signing one of her first executive orders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has asked the national College...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee

A bill expanding Arkansas school employees’ right to defend themselves in physical altercations passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, while another bill aimed at protecting LGBTQ Arkansans from violence was tabled. Senate Minority Whip Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) said her background as a schoolteacher informed her introduction of both bills. Chesterfield introduced Senate Bill […] The post Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

The Possibility of Universal Newborn Home Health in Arkansas

State Rep. Julie Mayberry has proposed House Bill 1103, which would create a universal newborn home nurse program free of charge to all in Arkansas. Mayberry mentions that if the bill passes, it would join Oregon and New Jersey as the first states to pass this program.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest

Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest. Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard …. Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest. Roads are slick in Northwest Arkansas. Roads are slick in Northwest Arkansas. Electric providers weigh in on power outage potential. Sleet and freezing...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ARKANSAS STATE

