WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the third year in a row, Central Texas is gearing up for yet another major winter storm. Instead of seeing a combination of frigid temperatures, sleet, snow, and freezing rain like in 2021 or sleet in 2022, this year’s winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain. A widespread and potentially significant icing could be on the way.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO