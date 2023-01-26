ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local emergency management teams prepare for winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Winter weather conditions are getting local emergency management teams prepared for what could come. Most central Texans are on high alert for the area’s winter storm warnings. “We’re not used to that ice around here. It’s just not something we’re not comfortable with, unfortunately,” said...
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays

Winter storm warnings in effect from 12 pm through 12 pm Wednesday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the third year in a row, Central Texas is gearing up for yet another major winter storm. Instead of seeing a combination of frigid temperatures, sleet, snow, and freezing rain like in 2021 or sleet in 2022, this year’s winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain. A widespread and potentially significant icing could be on the way.
