Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
World of Beer is proud to be part of Dining for Charities Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— World of Beer is more than just beer. The restaurant offers everything from their huge pretzel with beer cheese to a full menu of great food – all while supporting a local business that gives back. They even have a weekend brunch, Tuesday trivia and wing Wednesday. They are located at 2912 West Loop 289 at West End Center. Find out more at worldofbeer.com/locations/Lubbock. World of beer supports locally by being a part of Dining for Charities Lubbock. Proceeds are supporting Open Door this month. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com and opendoorlbk.org.
everythinglubbock.com
The SIBS Lab at Texas Tech is having a family study and needs volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas—The College of Human Sciences at Texas Tech is looking for families who have teens to be part of their SIBS Lab study. In total, the family will receive $100. For more information, reach out to sibs.lab.ttu@gmail.com, call or text 806-337-0718 or visit tinyurl.com/2p99wkfn.
everythinglubbock.com
2023 Black Business Expo in Lubbock on Saturday, February 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 Black Business Expo is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 in Lubbock. According to a press release, the event takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center and entrance is free. The 2023 theme is “Community Coming Together.”
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Tuesday Morning Weather Update: January 31st, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Hazardous road conditions are expected again this morning due to freezing drizzle over the area. Roads are slick from a thin coating of ice especially on bridges and overpasses. You will need to drive carefully this morning, avoid using cruise control, allow space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, slow down for curves, and avoid driving if you possibly can. Temperatures will be cold all day and will not reach freezing in Lubbock. Clouds will hang tough and temps will stay in the 20s, with Lubbock seeing a high around 26 degrees. Drizzle will end by midday and roads will slowly improve as the ice sublimates away, but slick spots could persist into the evening.
everythinglubbock.com
County music superstar Luke Bryan to perform at United Supermarkets Arena in July
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, United Supermarkets Arena (USA) announced country music superstar Luke Bryan will perform in Lubbock this summer. According to a press release from the USA, Bryan’s performance is scheduled for Thursday, July 27. Special guests will include Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke and Tyler Braden.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Salvation Army sees increase in people needing shelter from winter weather, but critically low on supplies
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salvation Army in Lubbock said on Monday that it is already seeing an increase in people needing services because of freezing temperatures, but it is critically low on supplies. The shelter said it expects the number of people needing warm food and a place to...
everythinglubbock.com
More wintry precipitation expected through Thursday, along with icing concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas — More wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. Unlike last week’s winter weather event, the threat this week comes in the form of ice accumulation and less on snowfall accumulation. Tuesday – Thursday:. The National Weather Service...
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed at Interstate 27 for crash, city said Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident, Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for all traffic from Ave Q to Interstate 27. The city said “Seek alternate routes of travel.”. An alert from the city concerning MSF was published at 7:07 a.m. Numerous accidents have been reported...
everythinglubbock.com
19th Street & Milwaukee Avenue lane closure begins Jan. 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — A lane closures is scheduled this week along a portion Milwaukee Avenue in West Lubbock. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street will close to allow an LP&L construction crew to safely perform tasks.
everythinglubbock.com
Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, hosting scholarship banquet
LUBBOCK, Texas— Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is inviting you to their scholarship banquet. The Rev. Dr. & Mrs. J.H. Ford Scholarship banquet will be Saturday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club. Proceeds from the banquet support the church’s scholarship fund. It has awarded thousands of dollars to their college students. Get tickets and more information by calling 806-928-0202.
everythinglubbock.com
1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Just slow down’: DPS, LPD warn South Plains drivers to be cautious on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freezing temperatures and precipitation made for a dangerous morning and afternoon commute. Road conditions were expected to worsen Monday night and over the next few days, prompting the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety to warn drivers of how dangerous this weather can be.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on West Loop 289 crash early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update following crash early Monday morning that left a man injured. The crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. LPD had previously stated the driver was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance...
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 29 – Feb. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 29th through the February 4th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more...
everythinglubbock.com
LCSO: Idalou highway crash prompts lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that occurred on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Westbound lanes of 62/82 were down to one lane and N. FM 400 was closed, LCSO said. The Texas Department of Public...
everythinglubbock.com
Lady Raiders fall to Baylor at home on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite a large crowd in attendance for the 30th anniversary of the 1993 National Championship team, The Lady Raiders were unable to overcome Baylor in a 79 to 59 loss. Baylor found most of their success in the paint, scoring 36 points down under while 2...
everythinglubbock.com
UMC gives fundraising update for new TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, UMC Health System provided an update on fundraising efforts for the new UMC TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center. According to a press release, $22.8 million has been raised toward the fundraising goal of $25 million following the 2023 UMC Health System Gala. “We are very...
everythinglubbock.com
LCU unveils new graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Graduate School of Theology of Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies recently announced a new, fully online, graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry. According to a press release from LCU, the announcement was made at the National Children...
Comments / 0