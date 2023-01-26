ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength and Faith, a new book written by Tim Siegel

By Brandi Driggers
everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

County music superstar Luke Bryan to perform at United Supermarkets Arena in July

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, United Supermarkets Arena (USA) announced country music superstar Luke Bryan will perform in Lubbock this summer. According to a press release from the USA, Bryan’s performance is scheduled for Thursday, July 27. Special guests will include Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke and Tyler Braden.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

World of Beer is proud to be part of Dining for Charities Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— World of Beer is more than just beer. The restaurant offers everything from their huge pretzel with beer cheese to a full menu of great food – all while supporting a local business that gives back. They even have a weekend brunch, Tuesday trivia and wing Wednesday. They are located at 2912 West Loop 289 at West End Center. Find out more at worldofbeer.com/locations/Lubbock. World of beer supports locally by being a part of Dining for Charities Lubbock. Proceeds are supporting Open Door this month. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com and opendoorlbk.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The SIBS Lab at Texas Tech is having a family study and needs volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas—The College of Human Sciences at Texas Tech is looking for families who have teens to be part of their SIBS Lab study. In total, the family will receive $100. For more information, reach out to sibs.lab.ttu@gmail.com, call or text 806-337-0718 or visit tinyurl.com/2p99wkfn.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LCU unveils new graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Graduate School of Theology of Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies recently announced a new, fully online, graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry. According to a press release from LCU, the announcement was made at the National Children...
LUBBOCK, TX
WFAA

Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform

TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30

There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

UMC gives fundraising update for new TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, UMC Health System provided an update on fundraising efforts for the new UMC TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center. According to a press release, $22.8 million has been raised toward the fundraising goal of $25 million following the 2023 UMC Health System Gala. “We are very...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?

I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

2023 Black Business Expo in Lubbock on Saturday, February 4

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 Black Business Expo is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 in Lubbock. According to a press release, the event takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center and entrance is free. The 2023 theme is “Community Coming Together.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy