Fight Like Luke: Transforming Grief into Love, Strength and Faith, a new book written by Tim Siegel

County music superstar Luke Bryan to perform at United Supermarkets Arena in July
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, United Supermarkets Arena (USA) announced country music superstar Luke Bryan will perform in Lubbock this summer. According to a press release from the USA, Bryan’s performance is scheduled for Thursday, July 27. Special guests will include Jackson Dean, Ashley Cooke and Tyler Braden.
World of Beer is proud to be part of Dining for Charities Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— World of Beer is more than just beer. The restaurant offers everything from their huge pretzel with beer cheese to a full menu of great food – all while supporting a local business that gives back. They even have a weekend brunch, Tuesday trivia and wing Wednesday. They are located at 2912 West Loop 289 at West End Center. Find out more at worldofbeer.com/locations/Lubbock. World of beer supports locally by being a part of Dining for Charities Lubbock. Proceeds are supporting Open Door this month. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com and opendoorlbk.org.
The SIBS Lab at Texas Tech is having a family study and needs volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas—The College of Human Sciences at Texas Tech is looking for families who have teens to be part of their SIBS Lab study. In total, the family will receive $100. For more information, reach out to sibs.lab.ttu@gmail.com, call or text 806-337-0718 or visit tinyurl.com/2p99wkfn.
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
Frenship investigating anonymous complaint of inappropriate staff behavior
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
LCU unveils new graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Graduate School of Theology of Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Alfred and Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies recently announced a new, fully online, graduate certificate in Children’s Ministry. According to a press release from LCU, the announcement was made at the National Children...
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
UMC gives fundraising update for new TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, UMC Health System provided an update on fundraising efforts for the new UMC TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center. According to a press release, $22.8 million has been raised toward the fundraising goal of $25 million following the 2023 UMC Health System Gala. “We are very...
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?
I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
Lubbock Salvation Army sees increase in people needing shelter from winter weather, but critically low on supplies
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salvation Army in Lubbock said on Monday that it is already seeing an increase in people needing services because of freezing temperatures, but it is critically low on supplies. The shelter said it expects the number of people needing warm food and a place to...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
2023 Black Business Expo in Lubbock on Saturday, February 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2023 Black Business Expo is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 in Lubbock. According to a press release, the event takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center and entrance is free. The 2023 theme is “Community Coming Together.”
Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
Keep Levelland Beautiful, South Plains College team up for the Darrel the Barrel Trick Shot Showdown
LUBBOCK, Texas — Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) and South Plains College (SPC) are teaming up for the Darrel the Barrel Trick Shot Showdown. According to a press release from KLB, the event takes place at the SPC Dome during halftime of the women’s and men’s games at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Monday, January 30.
