BuzzFeed to use AI to ‘enhance’ its content and quizzes – report

 4 days ago
Jonah Peretti, the chief executive, announced the efforts in an internal memo.

BuzzFeed is reportedly planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content, the company announced to employees this week.

“In 2023, you’ll see AI inspired content move from an R&D stage to part of our core business, enhancing the quiz experience, informing our brainstorming, and personalizing our content for our audience,” he said.

The company, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, will use technology from the artificial intelligence company OpenAI for its content. The company is also behind ChatGPT, a language model chatbot launched in November 2022 that has widely gained popularity for its ability to replicate human communication.

BuzzFeed is not the first journalism platform to use artificial intelligence. Tech website CNET has reportedly been using an AI tool to generate articles that are later scanned by human editors for accuracy before publication. The platform acknowledged last week that the program had some limitations, after a report from tech news site Futurism revealed more than half of the stories generated through AI tools had to be edited for errors.

The rise of easily accessible artificial intelligence has introduced a number of ethical quandaries. ChatGPT has been used without permission by students in classes and in one controlled study was reportedly able to pass exams at multiple universities. Many have questioned if the technology could replace human jobs, a debate bolstered by its use in journalistic institutions.

The news sent BuzzFeed stock surging as much as 157% to $2.45 and was on track for its busiest session. Stocks were trading about 50% higher earlier in the day after a separate report by the Journal said Meta was paying BuzzFeed millions of dollars to bring more creators to Facebook and Instagram.

The deal, reached last year, was valued at close to $10m and BuzzFeed will help generate content for Meta’s platforms and train creators to grow their presence online, the report said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company said last month it would cut about 12% of its workforce to rein in costs.

Reuters contributed to this report

