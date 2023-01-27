Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Poker Face’ On Peacock, Where Natasha Lyonne And Rian Johnson Team Up For Fun ‘Columbo’-Style Mysteries
Rian Johnson has become a master of the old-fashioned whodunnit with the Knives Out franchise. But he’s also an avowed fan of other mysteries, namely classic TV series like Columbo and the other series that rotated with it on the NBC Mystery Movie in the 1970s. His new series pairs him up with Natasha Lyonne, who plays a very unlikely detective who doesn’t want to be good at uncovering murders, but she does it anyway.
‘Shrinking’ Review: Jason Segel Breaks the Rules in Hilarious, Heartwarming Apple TV+ Comedy
“Shrinking” is the bastard love child of “Ted Lasso” and “Scrubs.” The funny, self-aware, wonderfully cast workplace comedy centers on a small Pasadena psychological practice. From there, it moves out in spokes into the family lives, mental obsessions and dysfunction of its three main shrinks: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and, yes, Harrison Ford.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to share a number of surprising revelations, including one incident where actor Harrison Ford “confronted” her regarding a rumor about the actress and Ellen DeGeneres, RadarOnline.com has learned.Heche’s upcoming posthumous memoir, titled Call Me Anne, focuses extensively on her relationships as she was making a name for herself in Hollywood in the 1990s – particularly her relationship with DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.But in 1997, after Heche and DeGeneres officially started dating, the late actress was allegedly confronted by both Ford and movie director Ivan Reitman on the set of Six Days, Seven Nights...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Jack Nicholson’s friends fear ‘reclusive’ actor will die alone: report
Jack Nicholson’s friends have shared concerns about the actor’s solitary lifestyle, saying they’re worried about the end game. The three-time Academy Award winner hasn’t been seen out in public in over a year as his pals claim he’s “living like a recluse.” Multiple sources told RadarOnline that the 85-year-old actor “doesn’t leave his house anymore” and that his “mind is gone,” listing concerns of possible dementia. The father-of-five was last seen at the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray in October 2021. Nicholson spends most — if not all — of his time in his plush Beverly Mansion, according...
How Frank Sinatra Once Saved Johnny Carson from a Mob Hit: ‘Johnny Carson Breathes ‘Cause He Knows Frank Sinatra’
According to comedian Tom Dreesen, he heard from Frank Sinatra that Johnny Carson was once targeted for a mob hit, and Sinatra called in a favor to see it go away.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary
Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
