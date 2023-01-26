Read full article on original website
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
WWMT
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
More Heavy Snowfall Overnight in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall has already fallen over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, another 2-4+ inches of snowfall could fall through Sunday morning. Across the region travel has been slow Saturday, as winter weather...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
WZZM 13
Winter Storm Warnings Issued In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heads up, West Michigan! Another round of snow is here and will last from now into early Sunday. This snowfall is expected to be impactful for most all of the 13 On Your Side viewing area. New weather alerts and impacts have been issued and are listed below!
WZZM 13
Check out the snowfall totals for West Michigan from the weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All of West Michigan saw over 7 inches of snowfall due to a weekend storm. As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall fell over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, several more inches fell into Sunday morning. Travel...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
Photos show Michigan wolf that fell through ice into Lake Superior, then clawed its way out
ISLE ROYALE, MI - One of Michigan’s Isle Royale wolves went for an unintended plunge into Lake Superior this past weekend, and a research crew flying overhead was able to capture it all on camera. Michigan Technological University’s winter wolf/moose study is now underway on the remote island in...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up
MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
Heavy lake-effect and first Alberta Clipper of winter will pile up more snow today and Friday
We have two separate snow-producing situations coming between today and tomorrow night. First, we will have a heavy lake-effect snow situation developing for southwest Lower Michigan today. Some of those snow showers will drift into southeast Lower Michigan, but not pile up much. Then tomorrow will have our first Alberta...
Paul Douglas: Cold week ahead but a long term warm up is on the way
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says even if it isn’t going to set records, prepare for a chilly couple of days. But by the weekend and for the next few weeks, he sees temps hovering around 30.
WWMT
Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory – 3-7″ Snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan. It includes these counties: Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon-Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-and Clinton. This is for 3-7″ of new snow, along with snow covered and slippery roads, brisk winds and perhaps some drifting snow. After having roughly 17 TOTAL minutes of...
WILX-TV
First Alert Weather Day for Saturday
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10. Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10. Snowy Wednesday. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:59 AM EST. First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
