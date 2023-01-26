ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

WWMT

Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday

KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

More Heavy Snowfall Overnight in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall has already fallen over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, another 2-4+ inches of snowfall could fall through Sunday morning. Across the region travel has been slow Saturday, as winter weather...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Winter Storm Warnings Issued In West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heads up, West Michigan! Another round of snow is here and will last from now into early Sunday. This snowfall is expected to be impactful for most all of the 13 On Your Side viewing area. New weather alerts and impacts have been issued and are listed below!
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up

MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WWMT

Basketball game postponed after parents die in car crash

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A high school basketball game ended after it was learned that the parents of a player for the visiting team died in a car crash en route to the game. A high school basketball game between Escanaba Area Public Schools and Sault Ste. Marie...
ESCANABA, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory – 3-7″ Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan. It includes these counties: Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon-Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-and Clinton. This is for 3-7″ of new snow, along with snow covered and slippery roads, brisk winds and perhaps some drifting snow. After having roughly 17 TOTAL minutes of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

