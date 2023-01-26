ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Snow emergency issued for Sandusky County

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – At least one county issued a snow emergency as Northeast Ohio got hit with more snow.

Sandusky County

According to Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, a Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued for Sandusky County.

Here’s what the levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

Level 1:

  • Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
  • Roads may also be very icy.
  • Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

Level 2:

  • Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
  • Roads may also be very icy.
  • Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
  • Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
  • Drivers should use extreme caution.

Level 3:

  • All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
  • No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
  • All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.
  • Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

