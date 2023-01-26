Snow emergency issued for Sandusky County

CLEVELAND (WJW) – At least one county issued a snow emergency as Northeast Ohio got hit with more snow.

Sandusky County

According to Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, a Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued for Sandusky County.

Here’s what the levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

Level 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be very icy.

Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

Level 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be very icy.

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Drivers should use extreme caution.

Level 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

