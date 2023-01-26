Read full article on original website
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
Thousands of Ambulance Staff in England to Strike on Feb. 10 - PA Media
LONDON (Reuters) - Thousands of ambulance workers in England represented by the UNISON trade union will carry out fresh strike action on Feb. 10, PA Media reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Coronavirus Bulletin. Stay informed daily on the latest news...
Exxon Smashes Western Oil Majors' Earnings Record With $59 Billion Profit
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp posted $59 billion in adjusted profit for 2022, the company said on Tuesday, taking home more than $6.7 million per hour last year, and setting not only a company record but a historic high for the Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to...
Fed's Words in Focus as Markets Bet Rate Hikes Will Soon End
(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases" ahead for...
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
Wealthy Russian Undertook $90 Million Hack-And-Trade Scheme, U.S. Says at Trial
BOSTON (Reuters) -A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin made tens of millions of dollars trading on secret financial information obtained by hackers about multiple companies before it was public, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday at the start of his trial. Vladislav Klyushin, 42, and his associates made...
