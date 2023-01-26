District to discuss oil spill details that caused closure for Southern Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Southern Huntingdon County School District will be holding a public meeting to discuss the most recent findings in the oil tank spill at Spring Farm Elementary.

On Sunday, Jan. 22 school officials notified the district staff and students that the school would be running on a delay due to an oil leak at the Spring Farms Elementary school.

The meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school/middle school library. The meeting is open to the public and engineers and specialists will be there to provide an overview and answer questions.

You’re also welcome to join the meeting via Zoom. Here is the link .

Meeting Topics:

Replacement tank

Current status of findings

Bidding for environmental cleanup

Question and answer session

On Thursday, Jan. 26 the school released an update on the tank situation. They noted that the tank was now fully removed and a crack, that was approximately one foot in length, was found on the bottom.

In a Facebook post, they also noted that the Huntingdon County Emergency Department was contacted to inspect the crack and coordinate with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The DEP was notified about the oil leak on Sunday, Jan. 22 after the school discovered it and on Monday, Jan. 23 they said that there are no apparent impacts to the waterways or well.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

However, the DEP did say that an investigation would be ongoing. An approximate 7,600 gallons of fuel was leaked.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.