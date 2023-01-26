California State Parks advises the public that there will be delayed traffic this week on part of the Briceland-Thorn Rd. due to a repaving project. The section of road is ¾ of a mile and runs through the Whitmore Grove within John B. Dewitt Redwoods State Natural Reserve (see map on next page). The project will take place Wednesday February 1st – Thursday February 2nd. Hours of work are 8am-5pm. There will be traffic control set up on both ends of the road with a pilot car running in each direction. Drivers should expect up to 1-hour delays.

16 HOURS AGO