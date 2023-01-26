Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Teen Girl Followed by Man in Green Vehicle in McKinleyville; Sheriff’s Office Investigating
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that their juvenile daughter...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deputies Patrolling Dow’s Prairie Arrest Man Wanted for Robbery, False Imprisonment
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 28, 2023, at about 12:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area observed a man known to be wanted for violent felony charges walking on the 3600 block of Dows Prairie Drive. Deputies contacted...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dealer From the Largest Bust in Humboldt Drug Task Force History Pleads to 18-Year Split Sentence, Including Six Years in the County Jail
PREVIOUSLY: Largest One-Time Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History: 30 Pounds of Meth, 5.5 Pounds of Cocaine, 3 Pounds of Heroin, 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, 50 Pounds of Weed. Sixty-nine-year-old Jose Santiago Lomeli Osuna received an 18-year sentence this morning per the terms of a plea deal for five counts of drug possession for sale. The charges stem from the largest one-time seizure of illicit substances in the history of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. However, Mr. Lomeli Osuna will spend only a fraction of that 18-year term behind bars.
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
kymkemp.com
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
kymkemp.com
Measure U: Birth of a new fire district boundary
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
krcrtv.com
Driver caught with around 50 pounds of heroin during a traffic stop in Lakehead on Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Around 50 pounds of heroin, a gun and fentanyl were seized during traffic stop in Lakehead on Friday. Just after 8 a.m. on Friday, highway patrol officials stopped a driver speeding on I-5 near Lakehead. During the stop, officers had K-9 Karma sniff around the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Fight in Arcata, Two Reportedly Stabbed
An officer requested two ambulances for two separate victims near the 1000 block of G Street in Arcata a few minutes before midnight after a fight was reported. According to the first reports from the scene, at least one person has a head injury. And first reports indicate that both were stabbed.
actionnewsnow.com
Frontier Communications lines are down for around 4,500 people in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media on Saturday that Frontier Communications lines are down for around 4,500 people. Cellphones should be able to make calls. TCSO will provide updates when there’s further information. This is a developing story. Action News Now...
lostcoastoutpost.com
41-Year-Old SoHum Woman Arrested Following Alleged Shelter Cove Vandalism Spree, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 24, 2023, at about 4:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 400 block of Machi Road in Shelter Cove for the report of a disturbance. According to employees at the business, 41-year-old...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake
Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deputies Discover Meth, Loaded Firearm in Convicted Felon’s Vehicle on Highway 299 Late Last Night, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Willow Creek area conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on an occupied vehicle parked in a pullout on Highway 299. Deputies contacted the driver of...
kymkemp.com
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
kymkemp.com
Repaving Project Will Seriously Slow Traffic on Briceland Thorn Road This Week
California State Parks advises the public that there will be delayed traffic this week on part of the Briceland-Thorn Rd. due to a repaving project. The section of road is ¾ of a mile and runs through the Whitmore Grove within John B. Dewitt Redwoods State Natural Reserve (see map on next page). The project will take place Wednesday February 1st – Thursday February 2nd. Hours of work are 8am-5pm. There will be traffic control set up on both ends of the road with a pilot car running in each direction. Drivers should expect up to 1-hour delays.
kymkemp.com
Extrication Needed After a Vehicle Crashed Into a Building on Harris in Eureka
At about 11: 15 p.m., a Mini Cooper crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Harris near W Street in Eureka. One person, the driver, is unconscious and the passenger reports they are struggling to breath. Emergency personnel reported that a power line is down and extrication was...
kymkemp.com
Miley Needs a Nice New Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Miley. I am a female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. Age: The...
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
