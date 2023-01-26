ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA Panel Supports Shift to Only Bivalent COVID-19 Shots, Calls for More Data on Annual Booster

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
hcplive.com

Our COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Are Finally Getting Realistic

An FDA panel voted unanimously this week to support harmonizing an annual primary and booster dose, moving public health strategies to reflect the endemic course of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic was altered this week—not by a variant or molecule, but a panel of experts. The US Food and Drug...
msn.com

FDA advisers raise doubts about moving to yearly Covid boosters

An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday raised doubts about shifting toward a yearly Covid booster for most adults and children, saying too many questions about the virus still remain unanswered. The FDA convened its Vaccine and Related Biology Products Advisory Committee to discuss how the...
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why would a healthy senior with good cholesterol numbers be advised to take a statin?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 74-year-old woman with good cholesterol numbers and normal blood pressure. I’ve exercised regularly since I was 17 (that’s 57 years), and weigh 98 pounds. I have no history of heart attack or stroke. Still, my doctor is giving me a strong sales pitch to take a statin with no mention of potential harsh side effects and no liver enzyme test. A letter from my doctor’s office states, “Even when your cholesterol levels are at goal, I recommend taking cholesterol medication to reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.”
VIRGINIA STATE
AFP

WHO panel in talks on Covid emergency status

The World Health Organization's emergency committee on Covid-19 was meeting Friday to discuss whether the pandemic still merits the highest level of global alert. Last time the committee met in October it concluded that the pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) -- the WHO's highest level of alert. rjm/nl/ea
NPR

COVID flashback: On Jan. 30, 2020, WHO declared a global health emergency

On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization sounded the alarm about an unfamiliar and deadly new virus, declaring it a global health emergency. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
Washington Examiner

The World Health Organization should look in the mirror regarding COVID 'misinformation'

The World Health Organization’s inconsistent messaging about the COVID pandemic continued on Monday as WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus is still considered a global health emergency as the pandemic enters its fourth year. However, Tedros also expressed optimism that this will be the year in which the world finally transitions out of the “emergency phase.” This comes after Friday’s statement in which Tedros warned that COVID misinformation was still a problem causing people to die.
TheDailyBeast

Publisher Investigates After Anti-Vax Professor’s Study Reaches Scientific Journal

A scientific journal publisher has launched an investigation to see how an economics professor known for his anti-vax sentiments published a study in the journal that claimed a potential 280,000 people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Professor Mark Skidmore conducted an online study in December 2021 that asked people whether they knew of anyone who had an adverse reaction to a COVID vaccine. Of the 612 people who said they did (out of 2,840 participants), 57 people claimed they knew of someone who died from the jab, which Skidmore then applied to the entire U.S. population to reach the 280,000 figure. The study, which has been shared by prominent anti-vaxxers online, was funded by someone with the same name as a former George H.W. Bush official who has shared anti-lockdown sentiments and published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases. The investigation may result in “editorial action,” publisher Springer Nature told the Daily Mail.Read it at Daily Mail
MedicalXpress

Q&A: New vaccine recommendations for COVID-19

Jeffrey Townsend, Ph.D., is Yale's Elihu Professor of Biostatistics and Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. Dr. Townsend's research focuses on disease evolution and transmission including curtailment of pathogen evolution and outbreak mitigation. A recent modeling study by Dr. Townsend and colleagues regarding optimal timing for future COVID-19 vaccinations in...
Medical News Today

Could a drug for high blood pressure help slow aging?

Humans are always searching for ways to slow aging and extend their lifespans. Researchers from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom say the hypertension drug rilmenidine could be repurposed to help increase a person’s lifespan. Scientists reported that the drug mimics a caloric restriction diet, which has...
US News and World Report

Fed Officials See Lots of Room to Shed Bonds From Balance Sheet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials believe their effort to shrink the U.S. central bank's bond holdings is far from done, pushing back against some economists' idea that dwindling financial sector liquidity would bring the drawdown to a close in coming months. Instead, Fed officials reckon there remains a...
pharmacytimes.com

AHA Reports Record Number of Cardiovascular Deaths Early in COVID-19 Pandemic

Mortality was highest among Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations, American Heart Association’s 2023 Statistical Update shows. The number of individuals in the United States who died from cardiovascular disease (CVD) increased to 928,741 in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 in 2019, according to the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Heart Disease and Stroke Statistic 2023 Update.
HeySoCal

AHA reports significant increase in US cardiovascular deaths

More people died from cardiovascular-related causes in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, than in any year since 2003, with the largest increases in deaths among Asians, Blacks and Hispanics, according to the American Heart Association 2023 Statistical Update. The association’s 2023 Statistical Update reported that number of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy