Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
US News and World Report
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
US News and World Report
Tyre Nichols Footage Sparks Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Congress
Public outcry over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols has spurred renewed calls for police reform legislation on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers return to Washington days after graphic body cam footage was made public. President Joe Biden, members of Congress and others have advocated for the consideration of legislation like...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Needs Limits on Communications, Asset Access
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday urged a judge to reject Sam Bankman-Fried's claim it went too far by insisting that the indicted founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange be banned from contacting his former colleagues. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in...
US News and World Report
Ukrainians to Get Millions of LED Light Bulbs to Ease Energy Shortfall
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainians were urged on Monday to swap old light bulbs for free energy-efficient LED bulbs under a scheme intended to ease an energy shortfall caused by Russian attacks. Launching a programme backed by the European Union and aimed at replacing 50 million light bulbs, Economy Minister Yulia...
US News and World Report
Wealthy Russian Undertook $90 Million Hack-And-Trade Scheme, U.S. Says at Trial
BOSTON (Reuters) -A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin made tens of millions of dollars trading on secret financial information obtained by hackers about multiple companies before it was public, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday at the start of his trial. Vladislav Klyushin, 42, and his associates made...
US News and World Report
U.S. Remains an Outlier in Firearm Possession, Gun-Related Deaths
January has been another month of devastating gun violence in the United States, as a string of mass shootings impacted communities in California. The headlines have become all too familiar for Americans, who have endured a seemingly endless slew of firearm-related violence in recent years. Indeed, the U.S. continues to...
US News and World Report
Russia Says 'Provocative' Drone Attack on Iran Could Have Caused Out-Of-Control Escalation
(Reuters) - Russia on Monday condemned Sunday's drone strike on a military factory in Iran and warned against what it called "provocative" actions that could trigger an escalation in an already tense situation. "Such destructive actions could have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East," Moscow's Foreign...
US News and World Report
Boeing to Add 737 MAX Production Line as It Plans Output Boost
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co told employees on Monday that it will add a new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington, in mid-2024 as it plans to ramp up deliveries of its best-selling plane. Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said in an email reviewed by Reuters that the...
US News and World Report
Boeing's 747, the Original Jumbo Jet, Prepares for Final Send-Off
SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing's 747, the original and arguably most aesthetic "Jumbo Jet", revolutionized air travel only to see its more than five-decade reign as "Queen of the Skies" ended by more efficient twinjet planes. The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version...
