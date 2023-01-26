ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Jerry Bruckheimer’s Wife Linda: Meet His Spouse, Plus Everything About His 1st Marriage

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJY13_0kSihwn600
Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
  • Jerry Bruckheimer is a movie producer known for making the hit movies, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Top Gun, and more.
  • He is married to Linda Bruckheimer.
  • Prior to Linda, the filmmaker was married to Bonnie Bruckheimer.
  • On Jan. 24, 2023, Jerry was nominated for an Oscar for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, alongside Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison.

Some of the most popular movies to date, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Top Gun, National Treasure, and more were produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, 79. The iconic filmmaker is known for creating some of the most successful movies and working alongside legendary actors such as Tom Cruise, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, and others. Most recently, he was nominated for his first Oscar on Jan. 24, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LXin_0kSihwn600
Jerry Bruckheimer & his wife, Linda Bruckheimer, have been married since 1993. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

After producing over 50 films and at the age of 79, he is now able to say he has earned an Oscar nod. However, when Jerry isn’t busy making award-winning movies, he is often spending time with his leading lady, Linda Bruckheimer, 77. Below is everything to know about her, their marriage, and his first wife!

Jerry’s Marriage To Linda

The Hollywood producer has been married to Linda for three decades, as the pair tied the knot in 1993. The 77-year-old redhaired beauty is a film producer, but is most known for being a successful author. Some of her titles include Dreaming Southern, Road Map to Heaven, and The Southern Belles of Honeysuckle Way.

Although Linda is not active on social media, her hubby previously has shared some adorable snapshots of the couple via his Instagram account. On April 2, 2016, the 79-year-old shared a photo of him and Linda alongside artist, Ed Moses, in Venice, CA. “Hanging out with the great artist Ed Moses at his studio in Venice,” he captioned the post. And earlier, in Nov. 2015, he and Linda stepped out to support House of Gucci director Ridley Scott, 85, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “Congratulations to friend and collaborator Ridley Scott on receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday,” Jerry captioned the sweet photo.

His Ex, Bonnie Bruckheimer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJ0IA_0kSihwn600
Bonnie Bruckheimer is Jerry’s ex-wife. (Bei/Shutterstock)

Prior to his marriage to Linda, the Oscar-nominee was married to film producer, Bonnie Bruckheimer, 78, from 1969 until they divorced in 1974. The blonde beauty is known for producing some hit films as well, including the 1995 Disney movie Man of the House. Some of Bonnie’s other projects include Beaches starring Bette Midler, That Old Feeling, and others. Jerry’s ex is also notably an award-nominated producer with a total of two Emmy Awards under her belt.

She earned her first nomination in 1994 for Outstanding Made for Television Movie: Gypsy (1993) , and later she earned the nomination for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas in 1997, per IMDb. After her marriage to Jerry, Bonnie did not remarry. She is also a mother to two kids: Will Makar and Blake Makar. It is not publicly known who her children’s father is or if she welcomed them via surrogacy. She has since moved away from the world of entertainment and has become a sales executive for Vesta Home Staging, as reported by Ventura Blvd.

Does Jerry Have Kids?

Jerry did not welcome any children with Bonnie, however, he and Linda are proud parents to one daughter named Alexandra Bruckheimer. It is likely that Alexandra lives a life out of the spotlight, as her father does not post her on his social media accounts. It’s also not publicly known what his daughter does for a living. Despite his only child living a private life, she did step out alongside her mom to support Jerry during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Black Enterprise

CBS Anchor Gayle King Stuns in Same Yellow Dress on Jan. 9 Work Anniversary Each Year

Whoever said that celebrities or public figures couldn’t wear an outfit more than once sure hasn’t met Gayle King. The 68-year-old took a creative approach to commemorate her 11th work anniversary on Jan. 9 by wearing the same yellow dress every year. King joined the CBS network in 2012 as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Following the success of the morning show, her position expanded to doing high-publicized interviews for CBS News.
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti

Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Black Love Showed Up At The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Black couples took the main stage, from the Betts to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance. Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles didn’t disappoint as Black excellence, and Black love was on full display.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Sally Field Responds to Idea of Dating Tom Brady

Are Tom Brady and Sally Field the new power couple? When Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Let's Go! podcast, he told Brady that he should date the Academy Award winner. And when Harry Smith of TODAY told Field that Brady has a crush on her, the 76-year-old was very surprised.
RadarOnline

Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sunbathing With Country Music Star’s Widow Months After His $305 Million Divorce With Jerry Hall

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned. 91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun. Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford,...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
289K+
Followers
26K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy