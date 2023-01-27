ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOP’ Season 7 Reunion Looks: Gizelle, Karen, Ashley & More Slay In Elaborate Blue Gowns

By Audrey Rock
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Bravo

If there’s one thing the Real Housewives of Potomac know how to do, it’s rock an eye-catching look. And the BRAVO series icons didn’t disappoint when it came to revealing a first look at their posh blue looks, in every shade of the hue, for the season 7 reunion! Photos of their elaborate looks hit social media on Thursday, January 26, and fans were beside themselves.

Gizelle Bryant stunned in a royal blue, high-necked column gown with gloves, crystal-studded details, and a thigh high slit, while Karen Huger rocked a plunging light blue bustier with a silk skirt. Robyn Dixon looked incredible in a sleek sky blue, strapless gown with an asymmetrical line and knee-high slit, with Candiace Dillard Bassett opting for a much more poofy royal blue tulle layered look.

Ashley Darby showed some serious skin in a light blue and silver asymmetrical cutout dress, and Mia Thornton wore a pageant ready plunging gown with a darker blue lace top and velvet bottom. Dr. Wendy Osefo‘s eye catching blue and purple, scalloped strapless gown appeared inspired by a peacock. Last but not least, Charrisse Jackson Jordan went for a more conservative vibe with a form-fitting side-wrap dress with a peekaboo cutout, and Jacqueline Blake rocked a sparkling, one-shouldered look in light blue.

Not to be left out of the fun, RHOP fans flooded to various threads to sound off on the reunion looks — and to cast an informal vote for their favorites. “They all look fab! Particularly like Ashley’s look,” commented one follower on @Jaysrealityblog, while another quipped, “Gizelle is giving White Diamonds Lustre,” alongside a pic of a blue and silver bottle of White Diamonds perfume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5xNK_0kSiht8v00
Bravo

“Ashley, Candiace, Wendy and Karen SLAYED THE RUNWAY!!!” remarked yet another. Another reflected on how Gizelle’s controversial look might have been improved. “Hear me out, Gizelle ALMOST did a little something here… if this was a catsuit with built in boots OR if she simply wore thigh-high boots in the same material she would have ate this look…”

A date hasn’t yet been released for the reunion, though Andy Cohen recently tweeted that he was “prepping” for it. “My team is prepping for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC REUNION! Tweet me all of your questions for the ladies NOW and let me know where you’re from in the question!” he wrote on Jan 8, 2023.

Los Angeles, CA
